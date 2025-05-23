Friday, May 23, 2025
INTERNATIONAL

Vietnam: Holy Buddha relics from India enshrined at ancient Buddhist temple

By: Agencies

Date:

Hanoi, May 23: The Holy Buddha Relics sent from India were enshrined at an ancient Buddhist temple Phuc Son pagoda in Bac Giang Province of Vietnam, on Friday. The relics were received with deep reverence and warmth by the local people, province officials, and monks.

“Thousands of people in Bac Giang gathered in a solemn procession to escort the sacred Holy Sarnath Relics of the Buddha to Phuc Son Pagoda, Vietnam — an expression of deep reverence for the compassionate father, Shakyamuni Buddha,” the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) posted on X.

Responding to a formal request from the Vietnamese government after receiving a recommendation from the Committee for Ethnic and Religious Affairs, the Government of India has decided to extend the enshrinement of sacred relics of the Buddha in Vietnam beyond May 21, Vietnamese local media reported on Friday.

Reports highlighted that the relics, which were supposed to return to India on Friday, will now remain in Vietnam until June 2 as a result of a direct appeal by the Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính to his Indian counterpart Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasising the deep cultural and religious significance they hold for the Vietnamese Buddhists.

On Wednesday, the sacred relics of Lord Buddha were enshrined at the famous Buddhist temple of Bai Dinh Pagoda in Ninh Binh province of Vietnam. A large number of devotees, including provincial leaders, welcomed the relics as monks from India and Vietnam chanted traditional prayers.

“Beautiful moments at the exposition of the Holy Sarnath Relics of the Buddha at Bai Dinh Pagoda, Vietnam. From the elderly to young children, everyone eagerly gathered to pay their respects and witness the Sacred relics of the Buddha with their own eyes.

Equally moving was the presence of dedicated volunteers, service teams, security personnel, and food providers—always ready to assist, ensuring a smooth and respectful experience for all devotees,” the IBC stated.

Thousands of people had also paid their respects at the exposition of the relics in Tam Chuc Pagoda. The holy relics were brought from India on May 2 by an Indian delegation led by Union Minister of Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju which also included Andhra Pradesh Minister Kandula Durgesh and senior monks and officials.

The holy relics, brought to Vietnam as part of the UN Day of Vesak celebrations were earlier displayed at Thanh Tam Pagoda in Ho Chi Minh City, then in Ba Den Mountain in Tay Ninh province, Quan Su Pagoda in Hanoi, Tam Chuc Pagoda in Ha Nam, and Bai Dinh Pagoda in Ninh Binh province of Vietnam

IANS

