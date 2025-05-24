COVID: No cause for alarm, Health dept reassures

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 23: Amid reports of fresh COVID-19 cases in parts of the country, the Meghalaya government has assured that there is no cause for concern in the state at present.

Principal Secretary of Health, Sampath Kumar, on Thursday stated that the situation is being closely monitored and that appropriate measures will be taken if necessary.

“Nothing alarming at the moment for Meghalaya. The department is monitoring the situation constantly,” Kumar said, adding that a comprehensive review has already been conducted to assess the state’s preparedness.

He informed that Meghalaya is in regular contact with the Government of India and is awaiting formal advisories, while also relying on its own surveillance systems. “We are looking out for advisories from the Government of India, and at the same time, examining our own data.

NEIGRIHMS is collecting this data, as it is the designated sentinel site,” he explained.

Kumar emphasized that the state has not reached any critical stage requiring immediate concern. “We are not at that stage — at least not yet — and the Government of India has not flagged it as a major issue,” he noted.

Addressing the seasonal pattern of viral infections, Kumar added, “As I’ve said before, COVID is not endemic in nature. The virus hasn’t disappeared entirely, and since it’s flu season, the COVID strain is likely present and being reported in other states.”

While Meghalaya remains unaffected for now, Kumar reassured that proactive steps will be taken if the situation evolves. “In fact, we’ve already held a review meeting. If there’s any development, we will definitely issue advisories,” he said, reiterating the government’s readiness to act swiftly.

The state’s reassurance comes amid a noticeable rise in COVID-19 cases in regions like Kerala, Maharashtra, and Delhi, where health authorities have begun issuing advisories and urging vulnerable groups to wear masks and exercise caution.

Though the Union Health Ministry has not issued a nationwide alert, it is reportedly gathering data from states and sentinel hospitals across the country to assess the spread of new sub-variants.

For now, Meghalaya continues to remain vigilant, with the Health department closely monitoring developments both within and outside the state to ensure a timely and effective response should circumstances change.