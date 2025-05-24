Saturday, May 24, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Rakkam credits depts’ synergy for literacy feat

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 23: Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma on Friday described the latest literacy figures as a reflection of the state’s growing reach in education, attributing the achievement to the combined work of various government departments under a coordinated policy approach.
“I saw in the news it is all about children below 8 years. This shows that every child of the State is going to school. That means education has reached to the nook and corner of the state that is the message. This is a good sign for the future of the State and we are looking great for the future,” Sangma said, responding to the recently released Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) 2023-24 data.
According to the survey by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Meghalaya’s literacy rate for individuals aged 7 and above now stands at 94.2 percent—placing it among the top five most literate states and Union Territories in the country, and third in the Northeast after Mizoram (98.2%) and Nagaland (95.7%).
The minister, however, stressed the need for data accuracy. “I don’t know much about this but the figures should be correct as per the literacy rate,” he said, maintaining that the government remains open to feedback and verification.
Sangma credited the upward trend to years of coordinated planning across departments. “Government efforts are bearing fruits and this is due to the collective efforts from various government machineries, be it Social Welfare department, Education or Health department,” he said, highlighting the role of convergence in policymaking.
He also acknowledged the design of current programmes under Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, saying, “Our Chief Minister Conrad Sangma designed the programme in such a way it is productive, be it health, education, sports which is inclusive.”
Sangma expressed optimism that the state’s literacy numbers would continue to improve. “These numbers will definitely increase in years to come. I don’t think in this era and age, provided the opportunity and facilities, any children will not go to school,” he said.
Meghalaya’s literacy rate puts it in close proximity to the Ministry of Education’s full literacy benchmark of 95 percent, and just ahead of Tripura (93.7%) and Manipur (92%). While the numbers signal meaningful progress, officials say sustained efforts and inclusive policies will be key to closing the gap completely.

Previous article
COVID: No cause for alarm, Health dept reassures
Next article
First ‘Mr & Mrs Hynniewtrep’ in Delhi today
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Mairaj, Ganemat top second shotgun national trials

NEW DELHI, May 23: Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Ganemat Sekhon finished on top in the men’s and...
SPORTS

Nadal’s absence from the French Open changes the tournament

PARIS, May 23: As the French Open enters a new, post-Rafa, era this year, there are a couple...
MEGHALAYA

Every NE state is ready for investment, leadership: PM

From Our Special Correspondent NEW DELHI, May 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday applauded the Northeastern state for...
MEGHALAYA

‘Northeast will be the new golden circuit of tourism’

Meghalaya representation at NE Investors Summit By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 23: Optimism about the future of tourism in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Mairaj, Ganemat top second shotgun national trials

SPORTS 0
NEW DELHI, May 23: Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan and...

Nadal’s absence from the French Open changes the tournament

SPORTS 0
PARIS, May 23: As the French Open enters a...

Every NE state is ready for investment, leadership: PM

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Special Correspondent NEW DELHI, May 23: Prime Minister...
Load more

Popular news

Mairaj, Ganemat top second shotgun national trials

SPORTS 0
NEW DELHI, May 23: Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan and...

Nadal’s absence from the French Open changes the tournament

SPORTS 0
PARIS, May 23: As the French Open enters a...

Every NE state is ready for investment, leadership: PM

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Special Correspondent NEW DELHI, May 23: Prime Minister...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge