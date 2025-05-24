Rakkam credits depts’ synergy for literacy feat

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 23: Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma on Friday described the latest literacy figures as a reflection of the state’s growing reach in education, attributing the achievement to the combined work of various government departments under a coordinated policy approach.

“I saw in the news it is all about children below 8 years. This shows that every child of the State is going to school. That means education has reached to the nook and corner of the state that is the message. This is a good sign for the future of the State and we are looking great for the future,” Sangma said, responding to the recently released Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) 2023-24 data.

According to the survey by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Meghalaya’s literacy rate for individuals aged 7 and above now stands at 94.2 percent—placing it among the top five most literate states and Union Territories in the country, and third in the Northeast after Mizoram (98.2%) and Nagaland (95.7%).

The minister, however, stressed the need for data accuracy. “I don’t know much about this but the figures should be correct as per the literacy rate,” he said, maintaining that the government remains open to feedback and verification.

Sangma credited the upward trend to years of coordinated planning across departments. “Government efforts are bearing fruits and this is due to the collective efforts from various government machineries, be it Social Welfare department, Education or Health department,” he said, highlighting the role of convergence in policymaking.

He also acknowledged the design of current programmes under Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, saying, “Our Chief Minister Conrad Sangma designed the programme in such a way it is productive, be it health, education, sports which is inclusive.”

Sangma expressed optimism that the state’s literacy numbers would continue to improve. “These numbers will definitely increase in years to come. I don’t think in this era and age, provided the opportunity and facilities, any children will not go to school,” he said.

Meghalaya’s literacy rate puts it in close proximity to the Ministry of Education’s full literacy benchmark of 95 percent, and just ahead of Tripura (93.7%) and Manipur (92%). While the numbers signal meaningful progress, officials say sustained efforts and inclusive policies will be key to closing the gap completely.