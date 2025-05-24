First ‘Mr & Mrs Hynniewtrep’ in Delhi today

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 23: The first-ever “Mr and Miss Hynniewtrep 2025” at Meghalaya House, New Delhi, will be held this Saturday.

The inaugural event is being hosted by the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), Delhi Unit, and supported by Meghalaya Age Limited and the Meghalaya Age Store.

In addition to the beauty pageant, the evening will feature a variety of cultural performances, including a traditional Khasi dance by Pyrta and Group, a musical performance by Sweety Lakiang, and a Garo Wangala dance and folk song presented by the Delhi Achik Association and the SKUBO Project.

The event will be graced by the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, Tura MP Saleng A Sangma, and KSU President Lambokstarwell Marngar.

Speaking to The Shillong Times, KSU general secretary Donald V Thabah shared that the union has traditionally organised informal gatherings for Khasi individuals studying or working in Delhi.

This year, however, the Delhi Unit has taken a new step by launching the “Mr and Miss Hynniewtrep 2025” pageant.

KSU Delhi unit president Marbiang Khongwir explained that while the unit typically hosts the “Hynniewtrep Assembly” — a cultural meet-up featuring traditional programmes — there has been growing interest among the youth for a more dynamic and engaging event.

She noted that past assemblies have mostly drawn working professionals, with limited participation from students and younger attendees.

“We want to change that by organizing something more exciting to attract the youth and encourage their involvement,” Khongwir said.

She also confirmed that around 20 young participants have already registered to compete in the first-ever “Mr and Miss Hynniewtrep 2025.”