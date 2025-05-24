Saturday, May 24, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertSPORTS

Gill appointed as India’s new Test captain for England tour, Pant named vice-captain

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Mumbai, May 24: Right-handed batter Shubman Gill has been appointed as India’s 37th Test captain as chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced the 18-member squad on Saturday for the crucial five-match tour of England, starting on June 20.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been named as the vice-captain. The Agarkar-led selection committee, along with BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia as the meeting convener, picked the squad in a meeting at the BCCI HQ in Mumbai, before announcing it in a formal press conference addressed by him and Shiv Sunder Das.

“We discussed every option that’s there, over the last year or so, we’ve looked at Shubman at various times. Taken a lot of feedback from the dressing room. Very young, but there’s been improvement.” “We’re hopeful he’s the guy. He’s a terrific player, our best wishes to him. You don’t pick captains for one tour or two tours. We’ve seen some progress over the last year or two with him. No doubt it’s going to be as tough as it gets,” said Agarkar on Gill’s elevation as captain.

Gill has played as an opener and number three batter for India in Tests, and he now takes up the leadership role after Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the format earlier this month. In 32 Tests, Gill has scored 1893 runs at an average of 35.1, with five centuries and seven fifties against his name.

Gill’s previous leadership experiences in the Indian team have been overseeing 4-1 T20I series win in Zimbabwe last year and being the white-ball vice-captain, including when the side won the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai.

In first-class cricket, Gill has been the captain just five times – with his record reading a win, two defeats and as many draws. Gill, 25, is currently leading Gujarat Titans, who are on top of IPL 2025 points table, and are set to feature in the playoffs.

His GT teammates and coaching staff members have lauded Gill for his proactiveness, calmness and tactical nous. In the squad, Karun Nair returns to the Test team after seven years, while Arshdeep Singh and B Sai Sudharsan get their maiden Test call-ups. There’s no place for veteran pacer Mohammed Shami, who Agarkar said is not fully fit to handle the rigours of playing Test cricket.

“He’s had a little bit of a setback over the past week, got some MRIs done. Wasn’t going to be able to play five Tests. Don’t think his workload is where he needs to be. Medical guys told he’ll be ruled out. We were hoping he’ll play some part, but if he’s not fit, we’d rather pick guys fit and available rather than waiting,” he said.

Agarkar also said Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir will take a call on batting make-up after reaching England. “They might take a call on opener once they get there. But once they get there, they’ll have a think about that.”

Agarkar also revealed Bumrah won’t play all five Tests in England, adding that the fast bowling spearhead is more important to the side in his primary role instead of taking over the leadership mantle.

“Don’t think he’ll be available for all five Tests. Whether it’s four or three, we’ll see based on how the series goes and his workload is. Even if he’s fit for 3-4 Tests, he’ll be an asset for us. Just happy he’s part of the squad. He’s more important to us a player.”

“Once you’re managing people, there’s a lot that takes out of you. We’ve had a chat with him, he’s okay with it. He knows where his body’s at. KL not really, he’s captained a while back, he’s a quality player and hope he has a big series. With Booms, it was more about his workload management.”

India’s all-important Test series against England runs from June 20 to August 4, with Headingley, Edgbaston, Lord’s, Old Trafford and The Oval being the venues. India are aiming to win a Test series in England for the first time since 2007.

India’s squad for England Tests: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc &amp; wk), Yashasvi Jasiwal, KL Rahul, B Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav.

IANS

Previous article
Chief selector Agarkar, Saikia arrive at BCCI headquarters to pick India’s squad for England Tests
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Chief selector Agarkar, Saikia arrive at BCCI headquarters to pick India’s squad for England Tests

Mumbai, May 24: Chief selector Ajit Agarkar and secretary Devajit Saikia arrived at the Board of Control for...
NATIONAL

Cancer-stricken Tata Steel manager dies by suicide along with family in Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur, May 24: In a tragic incident that has shaken the city, a Tata Steel senior manager battling...
INTERNATIONAL

Pakistan violated spirit of Indus Water Treaty through terror: India

United Nations, May 24: India has charged Pakistan with violating the Indus Water Treaty by trampling its spirit...
INTERNATIONAL

Harvard sues Trump administration over ban on international students

Washington, May 24: Harvard University has sued the administration of US President Donald Trump for a second time,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Chief selector Agarkar, Saikia arrive at BCCI headquarters to pick India’s squad for England Tests

News Alert 0
Mumbai, May 24: Chief selector Ajit Agarkar and secretary...

Cancer-stricken Tata Steel manager dies by suicide along with family in Jamshedpur

NATIONAL 0
Jamshedpur, May 24: In a tragic incident that has...

Pakistan violated spirit of Indus Water Treaty through terror: India

INTERNATIONAL 0
United Nations, May 24: India has charged Pakistan with...
Load more

Popular news

Chief selector Agarkar, Saikia arrive at BCCI headquarters to pick India’s squad for England Tests

News Alert 0
Mumbai, May 24: Chief selector Ajit Agarkar and secretary...

Cancer-stricken Tata Steel manager dies by suicide along with family in Jamshedpur

NATIONAL 0
Jamshedpur, May 24: In a tragic incident that has...

Pakistan violated spirit of Indus Water Treaty through terror: India

INTERNATIONAL 0
United Nations, May 24: India has charged Pakistan with...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge