Saturday, May 24, 2025
spot_img
News AlertSPORTS

Chief selector Agarkar, Saikia arrive at BCCI headquarters to pick India’s squad for England Tests

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Mumbai, May 24: Chief selector Ajit Agarkar and secretary Devajit Saikia arrived at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) headquarters in Mumbai to pick India’s squad for the upcoming five-match Test series against England.

Subroto Banerjee, who is one of five members of the selection committee, was also seen arriving at the BCCI headquarters for the high-profile meeting. India’s all-important Test series against England will take place from June 20 to August 4, with Headingley, Edgbaston, Lord’s, Old Trafford and The Oval being the venues.

India are aiming to win a Test series in England for the first time since 2007. The selection of India’s Test squad was initially scheduled to take place earlier but was postponed by two weeks following Rohit Sharma’s immediate retirement from the format, soon followed by Virat Kohli stepping away from Test cricket as well.

Currently, Shubman Gill is seen as the frontrunner to become India’s next Test captain. However, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant are also considered strong contenders for the role. Gill, 25, has received praise for his proactive leadership of Gujarat Titans, guiding them into the IPL 2025 playoffs. Gill and his GT opening partner Sai Sudharsan are expected to join the India ‘A’ squad ahead of their second match against the England Lions in Northampton.

Other Test squad hopefuls, including Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, and Sarfaraz Khan, along with fellow India ‘A’ teammates, are likely to depart for England on May 25, ahead of the opening game on May 30.

Players such as Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ishan Kishan, Harshit Rana, and Harsh Dubey will likely fly to England from New Delhi on the morning of May 26. This will come after they feature in the IPL 2025 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday evening – a fixture that marks the final game of the season for both franchises, who have already been eliminated.

IANS

Previous article
Cancer-stricken Tata Steel manager dies by suicide along with family in Jamshedpur
Next article
Gill appointed as India’s new Test captain for England tour, Pant named vice-captain
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Gill appointed as India’s new Test captain for England tour, Pant named vice-captain

Mumbai, May 24: Right-handed batter Shubman Gill has been appointed as India’s 37th Test captain as chief selector...
NATIONAL

Cancer-stricken Tata Steel manager dies by suicide along with family in Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur, May 24: In a tragic incident that has shaken the city, a Tata Steel senior manager battling...
INTERNATIONAL

Pakistan violated spirit of Indus Water Treaty through terror: India

United Nations, May 24: India has charged Pakistan with violating the Indus Water Treaty by trampling its spirit...
INTERNATIONAL

Harvard sues Trump administration over ban on international students

Washington, May 24: Harvard University has sued the administration of US President Donald Trump for a second time,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Gill appointed as India’s new Test captain for England tour, Pant named vice-captain

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, May 24: Right-handed batter Shubman Gill has been...

Cancer-stricken Tata Steel manager dies by suicide along with family in Jamshedpur

NATIONAL 0
Jamshedpur, May 24: In a tragic incident that has...

Pakistan violated spirit of Indus Water Treaty through terror: India

INTERNATIONAL 0
United Nations, May 24: India has charged Pakistan with...
Load more

Popular news

Gill appointed as India’s new Test captain for England tour, Pant named vice-captain

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, May 24: Right-handed batter Shubman Gill has been...

Cancer-stricken Tata Steel manager dies by suicide along with family in Jamshedpur

NATIONAL 0
Jamshedpur, May 24: In a tragic incident that has...

Pakistan violated spirit of Indus Water Treaty through terror: India

INTERNATIONAL 0
United Nations, May 24: India has charged Pakistan with...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge