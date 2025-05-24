Rajasthan: Renowned wildlife conservationist killed in Jaisalmer road accident

Jaipur, May 24: In a heartbreaking incident, Radheshyam Vishnoi, a renowned wildlife conservationist, along with three other individuals, including a forest guard, lost their lives in a devastating road accident in the Lathi area of Jaisalmer district.

The victims were on their way to prevent an alleged poaching attempt when their vehicle collided with a truck. Radheshyam Vishnoi, son of Khiya Ram, has been deeply respected for his dedication to wildlife conservation.

Over the years, he is credited with rescuing and helping treat over 1,000 deer. His relentless efforts earned him multiple accolades, including the Century Asia Young Naturalist Award and recognition from the Vishnoi Samaj. The accident occurred near the gas agency in the Lathi police station area when the group’s camper vehicle was struck by a truck.

The impact was so severe that the vehicle was mangled, and all four bodies were trapped inside. Emergency crews had to use a crane to separate the vehicle’s front portion and recover the deceased.

The group had rushed out after receiving reports of hunters entering the forests of the Lathi region. Among the deceased were Shyam Prasad, son of Bagduram Vishnoi, Kanwar Singh Bhati, and Forest Guard Surendra Chaudhary, besides Radheshyam Vishnoi (28), a well-known wildlife conservationist from the Bishnoi community.

The team was en route to intercept the suspected poachers when tragedy struck. Police arrived swiftly at the scene and assisted in the recovery operation. The bodies were transported to Pokhran Hospital for post-mortem examination. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the accident, including the truck driver’s role and the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The loss of these four individuals has sent shockwaves through the local community, especially among environmentalists and members of the Bishnoi community, known for their strong commitment to wildlife protection.

Tributes have poured in for Radheshyam and his team, with many hailing them as heroes who gave their lives for the protection of nature. Among the deceased, Shyam Vishnoi was a retired soldier. Kanwar Singh Bhati worked in Bhadariya Gaushala. Both worked with wildlife photographer Radheshyam Vishnoi to protect wildlife. Surendra Chaudhary was a resident of Balotra.

A year ago, he joined the post of forest guard in the Lathi Forest Department Range. Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has condoled the death of all four wildlife conservationists.

He said, “Got the news about the tragic demise of wildlife lover Radheshyam in a road accident while going for wildlife rescue in the Lathi area of ​​Jaisalmer. His dedication to nature and wildlife will remain unforgettable. May God grant him peace. Om Shanti.”

