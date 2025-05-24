Saturday, May 24, 2025
ULFA (I) Commander Rupam Asom apprehended in Assam

By: Agencies

Date:

Guwahati, May 24:  In a significant breakthrough against insurgent activity in Assam, a joint operation carried out in the early hours of Saturday led to the apprehension of the senior ULFA (I) commander, ‘SS Brigadier’ Rupam Asom, officials said.

The operation was launched around 4:00 AM in the Tinkopani area of Jagun locality in the Tinsukia district, following actionable intelligence provided by Military Intelligence units based in Kolkata.

An official statement said: “Led by the Superintendent of Police, Tinsukia, in coordination with Assam Rifles (HQ 73 Mountain) and Military Intelligence, the operation targeted elements of the 779 ULFA (I) camp. Rupam Asom, believed to be the operational commander of ULFA (I) in Assam, was taken into custody without reported resistance.”

Security forces recovered one pistol and a hand grenade during the raid. Sources said that the operation is ongoing, with efforts underway to locate and apprehend additional cadres associated with the insurgent group.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the MHA has lifted the AFSPA from the Dibrugarh district. Despite its removal from Dibrugarh, the Act will remain in effect in Tinsukia, Sibsagar, and Charaideo districts. The Chief Minister also highlighted the gradual reduction of the AFSPA’s coverage in Assam.

“At one time, the entire state was under AFSPA. The Centre has steadily reduced the areas where the Act applies. Today, the Union Home Ministry decided to remove the ‘disturbed area’ designation from Dibrugarh, leaving only three districts under AFSPA. We aim to reduce this further in the coming days,” the Chief Minister had said.

The AFSPA was originally imposed across Assam in 1990, during a peak in insurgent activities led by the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA). Since then, it has been renewed every six months, with periodic reviews leading to the gradual exclusion of certain areas based on the prevailing security situation.

IANS

