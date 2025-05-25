Sunday, May 25, 2025
MEGHALAYANATIONAL

Govt to upgrade services for tourists

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 24: The state government is aiming to strengthen its tourism sector by enhancing the quality of services offered to tourists.
The government is working to ensure that tourists not only enjoy the scenic landscapes but also have memorable and culturally immersive experiences.
Commissioner and Secretary of the Tourism Department, CVD Diengdoh, outlined the government’s commitment to empowering stakeholders in the tourism ecosystem by providing targeted training programs for hospitality professionals.
The government is also exploring the incorporation of traditional Khasi healing practices into the tourism experience, such as traditional Khasi massage, to diversify the experiences available to tourists and preserve local knowledge systems.
The government plans to provide training to individuals to learn and offer traditional healing services, creating new livelihood opportunities for locals and allowing visitors to engage with Meghalaya’s rich cultural tapestry in a more meaningful and holistic way, Diengdoh added.

