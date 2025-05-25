UAPA Tribunal upholds 5-yr ban on HNLC

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 24: The banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) has been officially declared an “unlawful association” under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UA(P)A), 1967.

The UAPA tribunal upheld the Union Ministry of Home Affairs’ decision to extend the ban on the outfit for another five years, citing national security and public safety concerns.

The group was first declared an unlawful association in November 2000 and has been consistently extended, with the most recent ban imposed in December 2024.

The latest extension ensures the militant group remains under prohibition till 2029.