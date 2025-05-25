Sunday, May 25, 2025
Heavy rain disrupts life in Delhi; flights affected, IMD issues red alert

By: Agencies

New Delhi, May 25 : Delhi-NCR experienced heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds overnight, leading to widespread waterlogging, disrupted air traffic, fallen trees blocking roads, and traffic congestion throughout the city.

Several parts of the national capital, including Minto Road, Delhi Airport area, and Moti Bagh, witnessed severe waterlogging and fallen trees, causing significant inconvenience to commuters.

Traffic congestion worsened in the early hours due to flooded roads and debris, making travel uncomfortable for many residents.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier issued a red alert for Delhi and adjoining regions on Saturday, warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and wind speeds ranging between 40-60 kmph. The alert was based on a “Nowcast” model, which monitors developing weather systems in real-time.

The IMD advised citizens to avoid open spaces, stay away from water bodies, refrain from seeking shelter under trees, and remain cautious around weak structures.

Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) experienced disruptions due to the adverse weather. IndiGo Airlines posted on X at 3.59 a.m. that poor weather conditions had led to temporary interruptions in flight operations. By around 6 a.m., the airline reported that normal operations had resumed.

Delhi Airport authorities also confirmed that some flights were impacted and advised passengers to check flight updates and stay in touch with their respective airlines.

“Due to adverse weather conditions last night, some flights have been impacted. Passengers are advised to check their flight status regularly and stay in touch with airline staff for updates. Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience,” read the statement issued by Delhi Airport.

In Ghaziabad, the weather has become pleasant with relief from the heat after a heavy rain and a powerful storm in the night. However, waterlogging remained a problem in many areas, particularly in Indirapuram and Swarn Jayanti Park. Waterlogging was evident from the park to the surrounding roads.

Power disruptions were also reported in several areas across the Delhi-NCR after the intense dust storm and a spell of heavy rain.

This weather activity followed the early arrival of the southwest monsoon over Kerala, which began on May 23, about a week ahead of the typical June 1 onset. This marks the earliest monsoon onset since 2009.

The monsoon usually spreads across the entire country by July 8 and begins withdrawing from northwest India around September 17.

–IANS

