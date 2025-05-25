Indian Coast Guard on high alert after Liberian-flagged vessel sinks off Kochi coast

New Delhi, May 25:The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is on high alert for pollution response efforts following the sinking of the Liberian-flagged container vessel MSC ELSA 3 (IMO No. 9123221) on Sunday off the coast of Kochi.

The 184-metre-long vessel sank at around 0750 hours due to flooding.

All 24 crew members were rescued – 21 by the ICG and three by the Indian Navy ship INS Sujata.

The crew included one Russian (Master), two Ukrainians, a Georgian and 20 Philippine nationals.

At around 1325 hours on May 24, distress information was received regarding MSC ELSA 3, located about 38 nautical miles from Kochi. The vessel had developed a 26-degree list to starboard and was at risk of capsizing.

The shipping company failed to establish communication with the crew and requested ICG assistance for the safety of those onboard.

The ICG’s Maritime Rescue Sub-Centre in Kochi immediately dispatched a Dornier aircraft to conduct aerial surveillance and locate the vessel.

The aircraft identified two liferafts with five and four survivors, respectively.

Additional liferafts were air-dropped to aid rescue efforts.

Twelve more crew members were later rescued by the ICG ship Arnvesh, and nine more were saved by MV Han Yi.

INS Sujata also joined the operation.

The vessel, which departed Vizhinjam port on Friday for Kochi, experienced a listing en route. By 2200 hrs on May 24, only three crew members – Captain, Chief Engineer, and Second Engineer – remained onboard to coordinate salvage operations.

However, the vessel capsized and sank early on May 25.

Of the 640 containers onboard, 13 contained hazardous cargo and 12 held calcium carbide.

The vessel was carrying 84.44 MT of diesel and 367.1 MT of furnace oil.

The ICG has deployed its pollution response ship ‘Saksham’ and is using aircraft with advanced oil spill mapping technology.

No oil spill has been reported so far.

The ICG continues to monitor the environmental impact closely, given Kerala’s ecologically sensitive and tourist-rich coastline.

–IANS