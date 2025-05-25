Sunday, May 25, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

Indian Coast Guard on high alert after Liberian-flagged vessel sinks off Kochi coast

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, May 25:The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is on high alert for pollution response efforts following the sinking of the Liberian-flagged container vessel MSC ELSA 3 (IMO No. 9123221) on Sunday off the coast of Kochi.

The 184-metre-long vessel sank at around 0750 hours due to flooding.

All 24 crew members were rescued – 21 by the ICG and three by the Indian Navy ship INS Sujata.

The crew included one Russian (Master), two Ukrainians, a Georgian and 20 Philippine nationals.

At around 1325 hours on May 24, distress information was received regarding MSC ELSA 3, located about 38 nautical miles from Kochi. The vessel had developed a 26-degree list to starboard and was at risk of capsizing.

The shipping company failed to establish communication with the crew and requested ICG assistance for the safety of those onboard.

The ICG’s Maritime Rescue Sub-Centre in Kochi immediately dispatched a Dornier aircraft to conduct aerial surveillance and locate the vessel.

The aircraft identified two liferafts with five and four survivors, respectively.

Additional liferafts were air-dropped to aid rescue efforts.

Twelve more crew members were later rescued by the ICG ship Arnvesh, and nine more were saved by MV Han Yi.

INS Sujata also joined the operation.

The vessel, which departed Vizhinjam port on Friday for Kochi, experienced a listing en route. By 2200 hrs on May 24, only three crew members – Captain, Chief Engineer, and Second Engineer – remained onboard to coordinate salvage operations.

However, the vessel capsized and sank early on May 25.

Of the 640 containers onboard, 13 contained hazardous cargo and 12 held calcium carbide.

The vessel was carrying 84.44 MT of diesel and 367.1 MT of furnace oil.

The ICG has deployed its pollution response ship ‘Saksham’ and is using aircraft with advanced oil spill mapping technology.

No oil spill has been reported so far.

The ICG continues to monitor the environmental impact closely, given Kerala’s ecologically sensitive and tourist-rich coastline.

–IANS

Previous article
Cop killed as truck rams into police patrol vehicle in Hyderabad
Next article
Heavy rain disrupts life in Delhi; flights affected, IMD issues red alert
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Heavy rain disrupts life in Delhi; flights affected, IMD issues red alert

New Delhi, May 25 : Delhi-NCR experienced heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds overnight, leading to widespread waterlogging,...
NATIONAL

Cop killed as truck rams into police patrol vehicle in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, May 25 : A head constable was killed and three other cops were injured when a truck...
NATIONAL

UP: Notorious chain snatcher injured in police encounter

New Delhi, May 25:A notorious chain snatcher was injured in a police encounter in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, on...
NATIONAL

Operation Sindoor Outreach: All-party delegation led by NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule arrives in Qatar

Doha, May 25 : An all-party parliamentary delegation led by Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar leader Supriya Sule arrived...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Heavy rain disrupts life in Delhi; flights affected, IMD issues red alert

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 25 : Delhi-NCR experienced heavy rainfall,...

Cop killed as truck rams into police patrol vehicle in Hyderabad

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, May 25 : A head constable was killed...

UP: Notorious chain snatcher injured in police encounter

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 25:A notorious chain snatcher was injured...
Load more

Popular news

Heavy rain disrupts life in Delhi; flights affected, IMD issues red alert

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 25 : Delhi-NCR experienced heavy rainfall,...

Cop killed as truck rams into police patrol vehicle in Hyderabad

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, May 25 : A head constable was killed...

UP: Notorious chain snatcher injured in police encounter

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 25:A notorious chain snatcher was injured...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge