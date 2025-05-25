Sunday, May 25, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

LoP demands inquiry into politico-bureaucratic nexus

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 24: Opposition leader Mukul Sangma has alleged a deep-rooted nexus between politicians and bureaucrats in Meghalaya that facilitates illegal activities like coal mining at extraordinary levels. He demanded an investigation into the nexus.
Referring to a recent incident where the DC of North Garo Hills was shunted out within 24 hours after she ordered an inquiry into high-value smuggling of areca nut from across the border, Sangma questioned if the incumbent DC has gone ahead with the continuation of the inquiry ordered by the predecessor DC.
Pointing out that an order becomes a legal process, he said that the bureaucrats cannot be just transferred and posted at the drop of a hat.
“Who transfers a DC? It is not the minister or the deputy chief minister. A DC cannot be transferred until the CM approves the file for transfer that is routed through the Chief Secretary,” he said.
Referring to observations of the Supreme Court on the transfer of officers, he said that transfers of bureaucrats are governed by the Board which puts out all the reasons and justifies the transfers.
“Who is calling the shots there and how are they bypassing this provision while transferring officers,” the LO questioned, adding, “When you connect all the dots, an evidence will emerge about a deep nexus to enable and give patronage to this cartel. Until and unless there is a well-supported cartel, illegalities of this scale does not happen.”
Taking note of the illegal coal mining in the state, he questioned why the DCs and SPs are failing to take cognizance of the illegalities under the provisions of MMDR.
He observed that several FIRs have been filed but after long drawn lull and dormancy, they often tell the court that there is no evidence.
He wondered how offences get prosecuted when officers are transferred left and right
Accusing the state government of abusing its own authority, he said that in one of the high-profile cases involving the Laitumkhrah police station, the investigating officer was transferred and when the SP flagged the issue, even he was transferred. Sangma, however, did not elaborate on the case he was referring to.
Asking the courts to take cognizance of the indirect abuse of power, he accused the government of subverting justice.
Sangma also alleged the government of duplicity in implementation of various sports infrastructure projects in the state.
He said many stadiums were sanctioned by the central government soon after Meghalaya in 2017 decided to host the National Games.
“Many stadiums were sanctioned but the work has not started,” he said, adding that the NEC had sanctioned funds for the construction of two indoor stadiums but the incumbent government was unable to utilise the funds and NEC took the funds back.
“What has stopped the government from utilising this money? Are we really flushed with money?” he questioned.
Informing that the infrastructure in the Ampati stadium was created along with other infrastructure, he said that the existing PA Sangma Stadium in Tura was supposed to be constructed in another area on 25 acres of land.
“But the government chose to create the infrastructure in the same stadium which was earlier known as Dikki Bandi Stadium,” he said.
Terming this as duplicity, he said that the government could have constructed a new stadium in a different place in a befitting way.
“You don’t construct stadiums where you don’t even have space for parking,” he added.

Previous article
Mr. & Miss Hynniewtrep 2025 a roaring success in natl capital
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Mr. & Miss Hynniewtrep 2025 a roaring success in natl capital

From Our Special Correspondent NEW DELHI, May 24: Franklin Marwein and Aidamon Talang were declared the first-ever Mr. and...
MEGHALAYA

Investments in NE to boost region’s economic devp: CM

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 24: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has expressed confidence in the economic prospects of...
MEGHALAYA

Rising NE Investors’ Summit: M’laya bags Rs 4,000 cr investment

From Our Special Correspondent NEW DELHI, May 24: The Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025 in New Delhi has seen...
MEGHALAYA

Adelbert airlifted to CMC Vellore after medical emergency

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 24: North Shillong legislator Adelbert Nongrum was airlifted to Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Mr. & Miss Hynniewtrep 2025 a roaring success in natl capital

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Special Correspondent NEW DELHI, May 24: Franklin Marwein...

Investments in NE to boost region’s economic devp: CM

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 24: Chief Minister Conrad K...

Rising NE Investors’ Summit: M’laya bags Rs 4,000 cr investment

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Special Correspondent NEW DELHI, May 24: The Rising...
Load more

Popular news

Mr. & Miss Hynniewtrep 2025 a roaring success in natl capital

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Special Correspondent NEW DELHI, May 24: Franklin Marwein...

Investments in NE to boost region’s economic devp: CM

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 24: Chief Minister Conrad K...

Rising NE Investors’ Summit: M’laya bags Rs 4,000 cr investment

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Special Correspondent NEW DELHI, May 24: The Rising...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge