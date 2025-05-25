LoP demands inquiry into politico-bureaucratic nexus

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 24: Opposition leader Mukul Sangma has alleged a deep-rooted nexus between politicians and bureaucrats in Meghalaya that facilitates illegal activities like coal mining at extraordinary levels. He demanded an investigation into the nexus.

Referring to a recent incident where the DC of North Garo Hills was shunted out within 24 hours after she ordered an inquiry into high-value smuggling of areca nut from across the border, Sangma questioned if the incumbent DC has gone ahead with the continuation of the inquiry ordered by the predecessor DC.

Pointing out that an order becomes a legal process, he said that the bureaucrats cannot be just transferred and posted at the drop of a hat.

“Who transfers a DC? It is not the minister or the deputy chief minister. A DC cannot be transferred until the CM approves the file for transfer that is routed through the Chief Secretary,” he said.

Referring to observations of the Supreme Court on the transfer of officers, he said that transfers of bureaucrats are governed by the Board which puts out all the reasons and justifies the transfers.

“Who is calling the shots there and how are they bypassing this provision while transferring officers,” the LO questioned, adding, “When you connect all the dots, an evidence will emerge about a deep nexus to enable and give patronage to this cartel. Until and unless there is a well-supported cartel, illegalities of this scale does not happen.”

Taking note of the illegal coal mining in the state, he questioned why the DCs and SPs are failing to take cognizance of the illegalities under the provisions of MMDR.

He observed that several FIRs have been filed but after long drawn lull and dormancy, they often tell the court that there is no evidence.

He wondered how offences get prosecuted when officers are transferred left and right

Accusing the state government of abusing its own authority, he said that in one of the high-profile cases involving the Laitumkhrah police station, the investigating officer was transferred and when the SP flagged the issue, even he was transferred. Sangma, however, did not elaborate on the case he was referring to.

Asking the courts to take cognizance of the indirect abuse of power, he accused the government of subverting justice.

Sangma also alleged the government of duplicity in implementation of various sports infrastructure projects in the state.

He said many stadiums were sanctioned by the central government soon after Meghalaya in 2017 decided to host the National Games.

“Many stadiums were sanctioned but the work has not started,” he said, adding that the NEC had sanctioned funds for the construction of two indoor stadiums but the incumbent government was unable to utilise the funds and NEC took the funds back.

“What has stopped the government from utilising this money? Are we really flushed with money?” he questioned.

Informing that the infrastructure in the Ampati stadium was created along with other infrastructure, he said that the existing PA Sangma Stadium in Tura was supposed to be constructed in another area on 25 acres of land.

“But the government chose to create the infrastructure in the same stadium which was earlier known as Dikki Bandi Stadium,” he said.

Terming this as duplicity, he said that the government could have constructed a new stadium in a different place in a befitting way.

“You don’t construct stadiums where you don’t even have space for parking,” he added.