Sunday, May 25, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Mr. & Miss Hynniewtrep 2025 a roaring success in natl capital

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

From Our Special Correspondent

NEW DELHI, May 24: Franklin Marwein and Aidamon Talang were declared the first-ever Mr. and Miss Hynniewtrep 2025 at a colourful function held at Meghalaya House here on Saturday.
Poimi Pdang was declared the first runner-up and Ernie Ford the second runner-up in the Mr. Hynniewtrep category.
On the other hand, Gabriella Duia was declared the first runner-up, while Erica Thopmay secured the position of second runner-up in the Miss Hynniewtrep category.
It may be mentioned that around 20 young participants had registered to compete in this inaugural edition of Mr. and Miss Hynniewtrep 2025.
The event, hosted by the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), Delhi unit, was supported by Meghalaya Age Limited and the Meghalaya Age Store, and was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, Tura MP Saleng A. Sangma, and KSU president Lambokstarwell Marngar.
In addition to the beauty pageant, the evening featured a variety of cultural performances, including a traditional Khasi dance by Pyrta and Group, a musical performance by Sweety Lakiang and a Wangala dance and folk song presented by the Delhi Achik Association and the SKUBO Project.
This year, the KSU Delhi unit took a new step by launching the Mr. and Miss Hynniewtrep 2025 pageant.
KSU Delhi unit president Marbiang Khongwir informed that the Union has traditionally hosted the Hynniewtrep Assembly, which is a cultural meet-up featuring traditional programmes. However, there has been a growing interest among the youths for a more dynamic and engaging event.

