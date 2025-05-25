Shillong Boosting Youth Fitness and Engagement through the Rise of Futsal Grounds

By Naphisabet Mary I Nadon

Over the last decade, the city of Shillong has witnessed the rise of a sporting movement that goes beyond goals and scorelines. The emergence of futsal grounds across the city has created safe, structured, and energising spaces for young people and families alike. No longer just a passing trend, futsal in Shillong is becoming an ecosystem where fitness, discipline, social engagement, and hope thrive.

Futsal, a smaller and faster-paced version of traditional football, is uniquely suited to Shillong’s compact urban landscape. It requires less space but demands greater technical skill, quicker decision-making, and close teamwork. For a generation growing up amidst screen time, rising substance abuse, and limited open areas, futsal offers not only a physical outlet but also a mental and emotional reprieve.

Futsal originated in 1930 in Montevideo, Uruguay, when Argentine teacher Juan Carlos Ceriani developed a version of indoor football for youth recreation in YMCAs. Combining elements from football, basketball, water polo, and handball, Ceriani created a five-a-side game suitable for indoor play on basketball courts. The sport quickly spread throughout South America, gaining particular popularity in Brazil. In 1965, the South American Futsal Confederation was established, comprising Uruguay, Brazil, Paraguay, Peru, and Argentina. FIFA recognized futsal in 1988, organizing the first FIFA Futsal World Championship in 1989, where Brazil emerged as the inaugural champions.

Futsal is known today as the training ground for legends like Pelé, Ronaldinho, and Lionel Messi, who have often credited the game with sharpening their skills, speed, and reflexes.

The state government has recognised this momentum. In March 2024, the Chief Minister of Meghalaya announced the development of 20 futsal courts across the state, strengthening Meghalaya’s sports infrastructure.

This initiative forms part of the broader Meghalaya Sports Policy 2022, which focuses on developing grassroots sporting facilities, especially in rural and semi-urban areas.

This plan builds upon the foundation laid in 2015, when the first futsal tournament took place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Sports Complex in Shillong, organised by the Futsal Association of Meghalaya (FAM).

FAM, officially registered in 2013, is among the earliest futsal associations under the All India Football Federation (AIFF), pioneering organised futsal in north east India.

Since then, grounds such as the FIFA-certified 4 For All Turf in Diengiong (Mawdiangdiang), Saiti Futsal Arena in Laitkor, and a proposed turf at North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) have become key centres for training, tournaments, and community sport.

Other active venues include Langkyrding Futsal and Third Ground Futsal in Mawpat, which regularly host inter-school, youth, and corporate leagues.

At the heart of this movement are the players, coaches, and community members who bring these courts to life. M. Syiem, owner of Saiti Futsal Arena, has seen firsthand the changes futsal has brought:

“Players who come here regularly actually have a high sense of teamwork and social skills. Most importantly, being able to move about has kept them away from harmful activities.”

He adds,

“Young or old, I think having tournaments has impacted their mindset through positive changes, whether in health or mental well-being.”

Another regular player at Saiti, a father who visits with his family, shared,

“Playing futsal has enhanced my body strength. It’s a fitness package, I must say. And yes, our family comes here often, especially on weekends.”

Offering his advice to the younger generation, he said,

“Since every sport is dynamic, younger players should stay consistent. Sports provide flexibility and agility, helping them perform everyday tasks more effectively.”

Among the most inspiring initiatives is the recently launched TN36 Futsal Ground at Umlyngka Mawshai, near 7th Mile. What sets this facility apart is its philosophy. The owners, deeply aware of the struggles faced by young adults in their community, have committed to offering the ground free of cost for two hours once a week to youths of the area. According to them, this decision was driven by a desire to offer young people a safe space where they could find direction, escape harmful habits, and build a support system through sport.

The owner Tamdor Nadon expressed,

“Sometimes, all someone needs is a ball, a team, and a place that feels like theirs. If we can give that once a week, it might just change our lives.”

While the benefits are many, futsal grounds also come with challenges, particularly regarding playing conditions. Some players have raised concerns about the heat generated by the black rubber infill commonly used in artificial turfs. One player noted,

“Futsals are not ideal for kids during the day. The black rubber absorbs so much heat that it can be felt all the way up to your calves.”

Research supports this concern. Studies have shown that artificial turf surfaces can become 50-60°F hotter than natural grass in direct sunlight, posing potential health risks, especially for children. To mitigate this, coaches and organisers are increasingly encouraging early morning or late afternoon play sessions, along with proper hydration and rest periods.

Futsal in Shillong is no longer just about sport — it is a tool for transformation. It fosters not only physical fitness but emotional resilience, community spirit, and opportunity. As grounds continue to spread and support deepens from both the government and private initiatives, futsal is poised to shape not just better athletes, but stronger, more connected individuals. In a city that has always loved football, futsal is writing a new chapter — one filled with energy, purpose, and hope for the generations to come.

(The author is a student of journalism at The English and Foreign Languages University)