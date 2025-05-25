Sunday, May 25, 2025
spot_img
SUNDAY PULLOUT

Sunday Fables – Laila the teacup

By: PUBLIC

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

By Christina K Sangma

I used to sit on the highest shelf of the kitchen cabinet, shining bright with purple flowers painted around my rim. Everyone called me “Laila.” I was proud of my delicate handle and the gentle clink I made when filled with warm tea.

For years, I watched birthdays, rainy afternoons, and cozy mornings pass by from the table. I held tea for Grandma while she would knit, cocoa for little Madhu on cold days, and sometimes even cookies when the plate was full. Those were my favourite days—full of warmth, chatter, and love.

But one day, while Madhu was twirling through the kitchen, pretending to be a ballerina, her arm knocked into me by accident, and down I fell—crack!

The world stopped for a second. I felt a sharp pain as I landed on the floor. My handle broke off, and a big crack ran down my side. I was no longer perfect. No longer whole.

Madhu’s eyes filled with tears as she picked me up. “Oh no, I’m so sorry, Laila,” she whispered. Her mother said gently, “We’ll have to throw it away, bacha. It’s broken.”

But I didn’t feel sad.

You see, I had done my job. I had held warmth and comfort in my tiny round belly for so long. I had been part of laughter and love. And now, even though I was cracked, I still felt full—not of tea, but of memories.

Luckily, Grandma had other ideas.

“She doesn’t need to be thrown away,” Grandma said, smiling. “She just needs a new purpose.”

And so, I became something new. Grandma placed a small bit of soil inside me and planted a tiny green sprout. I now sat on the balcony with the other plants, catching sunlight and watching the sprout grow each day.

Madhu visited me often. She named the sprout “Hope” and watered it with a tiny spoon. She even drew a picture of me in her notebook, crack and all.

I heard her tell her friends, “This used to be my teacup. She broke, but now she holds a plant. Isn’t she still beautiful?”

And I felt proud.

I wasn’t just a teacup anymore. I was a flower pot. A tiny garden. A piece of history. I had changed, but I still mattered.

Sometimes, things break. And that’s okay.

Being broken doesn’t mean I am useless. It just means I could be something different. Maybe even something better.

So now, I sit happily on the balcony, with sunshine on my crack and a plant growing inside me. I had a new purpose, and I was proud of myself.

The wind hums gentle songs through the leaves, and birds come to visit nearby. Life is peaceful. I watch the world change, season by season, just like I did on the kitchen table—but now, from a new home.

And every time Madhu smiled at me, I knew that broken things can still be loved. Broken things can still grow.

Previous article
Vietnamese Foodie Delights
Next article
Of Paris, a chronic pain and a pivotal friendship: Frida Kahlo meets Mary Reynolds at the Art Institute of Chicago 
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

SUNDAY FEATURE

Anti-environmentalism and contradictions

Anti-environmentalism is gaining ground. Attacks on the net zero goal and hostility to conservation measures and anti-pollution targets...
SUNDAY FEATURE

Studying galaxies over 12 bn light years away

The largest sample of galaxy groups ever detected has been presented by a team of international astronomers using...
SPORTS

Gill takes over as Test captain

Mumbai, May 24: Batting star Shubman Gill was on Saturday handed India’s Test leadership to steer through a...
SPORTS

Delhi Capitals edge past Punjab Kings in high-scoring thriller

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE Jaipur, May 24: Young Sameer Rizvi struck a high-quality, maiden half-century after Karun Nair marked his...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Anti-environmentalism and contradictions

SUNDAY FEATURE 0
Anti-environmentalism is gaining ground. Attacks on the net zero...

Studying galaxies over 12 bn light years away

SUNDAY FEATURE 0
The largest sample of galaxy groups ever detected has...

Gill takes over as Test captain

SPORTS 0
Mumbai, May 24: Batting star Shubman Gill was on...
Load more

Popular news

Anti-environmentalism and contradictions

SUNDAY FEATURE 0
Anti-environmentalism is gaining ground. Attacks on the net zero...

Studying galaxies over 12 bn light years away

SUNDAY FEATURE 0
The largest sample of galaxy groups ever detected has...

Gill takes over as Test captain

SPORTS 0
Mumbai, May 24: Batting star Shubman Gill was on...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge