Sunday, May 25, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

UP: Notorious chain snatcher injured in police encounter

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, May 25:A notorious chain snatcher was injured in a police encounter in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday, as he attempted to escape. The accused is in police custody and is currently receiving treatment.

The accused, identified as Naeem, was intercepted following a tip-off and attempted to flee. During the chase, he opened fire on the police, prompting retaliatory action in which he sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.

According to police sources, in light of rising criminal incidents in the area, the Kotwali Nagar police in Ghaziabad have intensified checking and patrolling operations. During one such operation, they received credible information from an informer that the chain snatcher involved in a recent case, reported at Nandgram police station on May 17 near VVIP Mall in Rajnagar Extension, was heading towards Hind Nagar from Chipiyana on a stolen motorcycle.

Acting swiftly, the police set up a checkpoint. Upon sighting the suspect, officers signalled for him to stop. However, he attempted to escape by accelerating his motorcycle. During the chase, his bike slipped due to loose gravel near a construction area. As he fell, he opened fire on the pursuing officers.

In the retaliatory fire by the police team, the accused was shot in the leg. He was immediately taken into custody and rushed to a hospital for medical treatment.

Informing about the encounter, ACP Ritesh Tripathi said, “On Sunday, Kotwali police station, Ghaziabad, received information that the accused involved in the May 17 chain snatching near VVIP Mall in Rajnagar Extension was heading from Chipiyana to Hind Nagar. When police tried to stop him, he attempted to flee and later opened fire at the police. In retaliatory action, he was shot in the leg and is currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. Further investigation is underway.”

Upon search, police recovered a country-made pistol (.315 bore), one live cartridge, one spent cartridge, Rs 5,200 in cash, proceeds from selling a snatched gold chain, and the stolen motorcycle used in the crime. A background check revealed that Naeem has multiple cases registered against him, including theft, robbery, and violations under the Gangster Act.

Further legal proceedings against the accused are underway.

–IANS

Previous article
Operation Sindoor Outreach: All-party delegation led by NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule arrives in Qatar
Next article
Cop killed as truck rams into police patrol vehicle in Hyderabad
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Heavy rain disrupts life in Delhi; flights affected, IMD issues red alert

New Delhi, May 25 : Delhi-NCR experienced heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds overnight, leading to widespread waterlogging,...
NATIONAL

Indian Coast Guard on high alert after Liberian-flagged vessel sinks off Kochi coast

New Delhi, May 25:The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is on high alert for pollution response efforts following the...
NATIONAL

Cop killed as truck rams into police patrol vehicle in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, May 25 : A head constable was killed and three other cops were injured when a truck...
NATIONAL

Operation Sindoor Outreach: All-party delegation led by NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule arrives in Qatar

Doha, May 25 : An all-party parliamentary delegation led by Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar leader Supriya Sule arrived...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Heavy rain disrupts life in Delhi; flights affected, IMD issues red alert

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 25 : Delhi-NCR experienced heavy rainfall,...

Indian Coast Guard on high alert after Liberian-flagged vessel sinks off Kochi coast

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 25:The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is...

Cop killed as truck rams into police patrol vehicle in Hyderabad

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, May 25 : A head constable was killed...
Load more

Popular news

Heavy rain disrupts life in Delhi; flights affected, IMD issues red alert

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 25 : Delhi-NCR experienced heavy rainfall,...

Indian Coast Guard on high alert after Liberian-flagged vessel sinks off Kochi coast

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 25:The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is...

Cop killed as truck rams into police patrol vehicle in Hyderabad

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, May 25 : A head constable was killed...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge