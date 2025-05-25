Sunday, May 25, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

Cop killed as truck rams into police patrol vehicle in Hyderabad

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Hyderabad, May 25 : A head constable was killed and three other cops were injured when a truck rammed into a police patrol vehicle near Shamshabad in Rangareddy district on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Sunday.

The accident occurred when the police personnel belonging to Shamshabad Police Station of Cyberabad Commissionerate were conducting a vehicle check on the Hyderabad-Bangalore highway.

Head constable Vijay Kumar died on the spot, while three constables were injured. The injured were admitted to a hospital, where the condition of one of them is stated to be critical.

According to police, the truck driver’s rash and negligent driving caused the accident. Police have arrested the truck driver.

Shamshabad Police registered a case and took up further investigation.

On Saturday, Cyberabad Police conducted a meeting on strengthening traffic regulation, enforcement strategies, and accident prevention across the Cyberabad Commissionerate.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Gajarao Bhupal and other traffic officials attended the meeting.

The Joint Commissioner of Police emphasised the need for monthly review meetings with both traffic divisions to ensure consistent evaluation and improvements for the smooth traffic flow.

The meeting conducted a detailed analysis of accident data from January to April. Accident-prone areas, including the Outer Ring Road (ORR), were marked as black spots based on frequent accidents. The officials were instructed to install proper signage and safety measures at these black spots to reduce fatalities.

The meeting noted a rise in pedestrian-related accidents and discussed measures to address the same. Plans were made to improve pedestrian crossings and install barricades where necessary.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a car ran amok in upscale Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad. The speeding car hit the divider on Road Number 45. The youth driving the vehicle had a narrow escape as the airbag opened. He fled the scene, leaving behind the vehicle.

Police suspect that the person driving the car was drunk.

Jubilee Hills Police registered a case and launched an investigation.

–IANS

Previous article
UP: Notorious chain snatcher injured in police encounter
Next article
Indian Coast Guard on high alert after Liberian-flagged vessel sinks off Kochi coast
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Heavy rain disrupts life in Delhi; flights affected, IMD issues red alert

New Delhi, May 25 : Delhi-NCR experienced heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds overnight, leading to widespread waterlogging,...
NATIONAL

Indian Coast Guard on high alert after Liberian-flagged vessel sinks off Kochi coast

New Delhi, May 25:The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is on high alert for pollution response efforts following the...
NATIONAL

UP: Notorious chain snatcher injured in police encounter

New Delhi, May 25:A notorious chain snatcher was injured in a police encounter in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, on...
NATIONAL

Operation Sindoor Outreach: All-party delegation led by NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule arrives in Qatar

Doha, May 25 : An all-party parliamentary delegation led by Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar leader Supriya Sule arrived...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Heavy rain disrupts life in Delhi; flights affected, IMD issues red alert

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 25 : Delhi-NCR experienced heavy rainfall,...

Indian Coast Guard on high alert after Liberian-flagged vessel sinks off Kochi coast

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 25:The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is...

UP: Notorious chain snatcher injured in police encounter

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 25:A notorious chain snatcher was injured...
Load more

Popular news

Heavy rain disrupts life in Delhi; flights affected, IMD issues red alert

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 25 : Delhi-NCR experienced heavy rainfall,...

Indian Coast Guard on high alert after Liberian-flagged vessel sinks off Kochi coast

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 25:The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is...

UP: Notorious chain snatcher injured in police encounter

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 25:A notorious chain snatcher was injured...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge