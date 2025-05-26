Monday, May 26, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

NIA arrests CRPF trooper for espionage, sharing sensitive information with Pakistan

By: Migrate Admin

Date:

New Delhi, May 26: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a CRPF trooper from Delhi for sharing sensitive information with Pakistani Intelligence officers, an official said on Monday.

Moti Ram Jat was actively involved in espionage and had been sharing classified information related to national security with Pakistanis since 2023, said the anti-terror agency. The agency has also managed to detect the trail of money he used to receive from Pakistani officers through various conduits, the NIA said.

Soon after Moti Ram Jat’s arrest, the NIA produced him before a Special Judge at Patiala House Courts who sent him to the agency’s custody till June 6. While moving an application to seek his custody, the NIA told the court that its investigators wanted to question the CRPF trooper about the people he used to meet.

The investigators also expressed their intention to take him to other cities to identify his aides allegedly involved in espionage. The CRPF trooper’s arrest comes close on the heels of a crackdown by Indian agencies against Pakistani spies which led to the recent arrest of Haryana YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra and 11 others from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The NIA, the Intelligence Bureau, and Military Intelligence officials have so far questioned Malhotra.

She ran a YouTube channel and was booked and later arrested on May 16 under the provisions of the Official Secrets Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. It was reported that she was in touch with Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, a staffer at the Pakistani High Commission, since November 2023. India expelled Danish on May 13 for allegedly indulging in espionage. Investigations have revealed that she visited Pakistan, China, Bangladesh, Indonesia and some other countries. The police had said Pakistani Intelligence was developing Malhotra as an asset.

IANS

RGU Awarded Most Eminent Private University of North East 2025
Cash at judge's residence: SC rejects RTI application to disclose copy of in-house panel report
