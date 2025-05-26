RGU Awarded Most Eminent Private University of North East 2025

GUWAHATI, May 26 : In recognition to its contribution in the field of higher education,

The Assam Royal Global University (RGU) has been conferred the “Most Eminent Private

University of North East” Award at the prestigious Education Eminence Awards 2025

organised by News18 Assam North East in association with the Lions Club.

Pijush Hazarika, Assam Minister for Information, Public Relations, Social Justice &; Empowerment and Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Rana Pratap Kalita handed over the award

on Saturday evening at a grand ceremony in the city in the presence of a galaxy of eminent

dignitaries and participants, according to a PGU Press communique.

Dr Rani Pathak Das, Public Relations Officer of RGU accepted the award on behalf of the University.

In this context, Chancellor Dr. A.K. Pansari said, “We ensure that our students are

transformed into well-rounded, industry- ready individuals, who are equipped to take on

leadership responsibilities. RGU stands to be recognized for its world-class infrastructure,

cultural events, campus recruitment programmes, expert faculties and updated facilities.”

He further stated that RGU supports outstanding students in both academic and

cocurricular activities and offer various scholarships to candidates such as on-admission

merit scholarship, monthly scholarships to the semester toppers, on-admission scholarships

to the EWS category of students, scholarship to students from under-privileged

communities of the Northeast.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr. Rani Pathak Das expressed gratitude to the organizers and

shared insights into the university’s impactful journey and future aspirations. “This honour is a tribute to our distinguished faculty members, the administrative team, our industrious

students, and all the stakeholders who work tirelessly to make the university a nurturing

ground for future leaders and changemakers.”

This recognition reaffirms RGU’s dedication to cultivating an educational ecosystem that not only nurtures young minds but also strategically addresses the educational exodus by offering top-tier opportunities, she added.

This accolade recognises Royal Global University’s unwavering commitment to advancing

regional and national development through exemplary educational practices. The university

prides itself on its diverse academic offerings across twenty-four schools, world-class

infrastructure, robust scholarship programs, research and innovation, global collaborations,

and active participation in sports, cultural events, and community outreach.