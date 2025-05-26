Monday, May 26, 2025
MEGHALAYA

VPP mocks Mondal’s surplus power claim

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, May 25: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) has criticized the state government’s claim of Meghalaya being a power surplus state, arguing that it is an insensitive and misleading narrative.
“The announcement that Meghalaya is a power surplus state and that the excess power is sold on national market comes as a shocking surprise to us. The announcement is a big joke for the vast majority of people living in rural areas,” said VPP spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh on Sunday.
He cited Mawkynrew constituency as a prime example of areas deprived of reliable power supply, despite the government’s revenue generation from power sales. He questioned the disconnect between the government’s public messaging and ground realities, questioning how people can prosper economically without basic infrastructure.
Recently, Power Minister AT Mondal projected a shift in Meghalaya’s power scenario, moving from deficiency to surplus.
The Power Department has begun selling excess electricity through the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), reportedly earning revenue for the state, Mondal said, dismissing concerns over the dwindling water levels of the Umiam reservoir, a major source of hydropower generation.
Mondal maintained that the move to sell surplus power is transparent and well-calculated, stating that the transactions are being carried out via the IEX and are in the best interest of the state financially and strategically.
MDA prefers action over rhetoric: Paul
Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh has criticized the VPP for focusing on rhetoric rather than action.
Speaking at the inauguration of tourism projects in Mawkynrew constituency, Lyngdoh stressed the importance of leaders who act rather than just speak.
He observed that the state government has sanctioned a Rs 21 crore developmental package to renovate the region’s largest traditional market, Iewduh.
Lyngdoh also clarified that the visit by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma was not politically driven but to assess the needs of the historic market.
He reiterated the MDA government’s commitment to redevelopment and called for additional funding and support from other agencies.
He also called on Hima Mylliem, which collects revenue from market stalls, to contribute to the redevelopment initiative.

