Will review toll gate policy if there is directive: KHADC

Shillong, May 25: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) on Sunday said it is ready to review its policy on toll and check gates.

KHADC Executive Member in-charge of Trade, Winston Tony Lyngdoh said the council will follow any directive of the District Council Affairs (DCA) department on the setting up of toll and check gates. However, he added that the council’s Executive Committee (EC) will have to find out if there is any such directive in this regard.

“We are not aware but we will definitely examine if there is such a directive,” Lyngdoh said.

The DCA department had previously written to the secretary of the EC of KHADC regarding the re-opening of check gates within the council’s territory.

The department had reiterated that a no-objection certificate (NOC) must be obtained from the designated authority in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways as well as the state government before setting up toll gates on national highways, state highways and major district roads.

It also stated that the NOC is needed in view of the pending cases – Arsteplang Kharbhih versus the state of Meghalaya, and the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) versus the state of Meghalaya – in the High Court of Meghalaya on the matter of collection of tolls.

In June 2022, the state government had directed the KHADC and the JHADC to immediately shut down all toll gates set up by them on national highways and state roads.

The decision was made at a meeting that Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma held with the representatives of the two councils in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong.

The KHADC recently objected to the Ri-Bhoi district administration’s decision to shut down the council’s toll gate at Umdihar without any prior notice or consultation. Tynsong had made it clear on Tuesday that illegal toll gates have to be shut down.

Earlier, the KHADC’s Executive Member in charge of Development, Powell Sohkhlet told reporters that the district administration should have sought a clarification from the council before going ahead with the closure.

“This action is not only arbitrary but also disrespectful to the council, which is an autonomous body recognised under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India,” he stated.

“We are not NGOs or pressure groups collecting money illegally. Our toll gate is set up in accordance with constitutional provisions,” he added.

Sohkhlet questioned the administration’s silence during the tenure of the previous EC of KHADC and its alleged aggressive move after the Voice of the People Party-led EC assumed office.

“We are strictly adhering to the legal provisions. What action has the administration taken against those who are illegally collecting money from trucks transporting chicken?” he asked.