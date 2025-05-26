Monday, May 26, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Whoever tries to bleed India will be replied to in the same language: PM Modi in Bhuj

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Bhuj, May 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent out a fresh warning to India’s adversaries on Monday, stating that anyone who tries to bleed India or shed the blood of its citizens will be replied in the same language. Addressing a large public gathering in Gujarat’s Bhuj, PM Modi said that Indian strikes code-named Operation Sindoor have sent a clear message to Pakistan that any of its provocation will be met with an overwhelming force and also stated that India’s retaliation sent its ‘airbases in ICU’, following which it pleaded for truce.

He also slammed Pakistan for its brazen support and shielding of terror. “India believes in tourism — a force that brings people together. But there are nations like Pakistan that treat terrorism as their form of tourism — a grave threat to global peace and security. Our policy is crystal clear: zero tolerance for terrorism. Operation Sindoor has reinforced this commitment with unwavering clarity,” PM Modi thundered at the public rally.

“Whoever tries to shed the blood of Indians will be answered in his own language. Those who challenge India’s sovereignty will face the consequences, without exception,” he asserted further. He said that Operation Sindoor is more than a military campaign; it is a mission to defend humanity and eliminate the scourge of terrorism.

PM Modi told the crowd that Pakistan was given 15 days to take action against terror dens operating from its soil, but it didn’t do anything. It was then that the Armed Forces were given a free hand in dealing with a terror-sponsoring nation.

PM Modi also said that Pakistan made the mistake of attacking Kutch with drones after Operation Sindoor and got the taste of ‘nari shakti’, as displayed during the 1971 India-Pak war. “They forgot that this is the land where, in the 1971 war, our brave Nari Shakti built an airstrip in just 72 hours. We targeted only the terrorist camps with precision. But they attacked our civilians — a cowardly act. In retaliation, our jawans struck back with such force that their airbases were left in ICU. And the result? They came pleading for peace,” PM Modi said.

IANS

Previous article
Stingless bee species found by Nagaland University researchers may boost crop yield, quality
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Stingless bee species found by Nagaland University researchers may boost crop yield, quality

Kohima, May 26: Nagaland University researchers have identified stingless bee species that can be used to increase agricultural...
NATIONAL

‘I was kept in dark’: Aishwarya Rai slams Lalu-Rabri after Tej Pratap’s expulsion

Patna, May 26: Following the dramatic expulsion of Tej Pratap Yadav from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and...
INTERNATIONAL

Intense political unrest grips Bangladesh as Yunus’s future hangs by a thread

New Delhi: Lack of a clear roadmap for reforms and holding elections continues to fuel a major political...
NATIONAL

Actor Dino Morea grilled by Mumbai cops in Rs 65 crore Mithi River desilting scam

Mumbai, May 26: Actor Dino Morea appeared before the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Monday for...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Stingless bee species found by Nagaland University researchers may boost crop yield, quality

NATIONAL 0
Kohima, May 26: Nagaland University researchers have identified stingless...

‘I was kept in dark’: Aishwarya Rai slams Lalu-Rabri after Tej Pratap’s expulsion

NATIONAL 0
Patna, May 26: Following the dramatic expulsion of Tej...

Intense political unrest grips Bangladesh as Yunus’s future hangs by a thread

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi: Lack of a clear roadmap for reforms...
Load more

Popular news

Stingless bee species found by Nagaland University researchers may boost crop yield, quality

NATIONAL 0
Kohima, May 26: Nagaland University researchers have identified stingless...

‘I was kept in dark’: Aishwarya Rai slams Lalu-Rabri after Tej Pratap’s expulsion

NATIONAL 0
Patna, May 26: Following the dramatic expulsion of Tej...

Intense political unrest grips Bangladesh as Yunus’s future hangs by a thread

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi: Lack of a clear roadmap for reforms...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge