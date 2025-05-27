Good SSLC results attributed to CM Impact Guidebook, CBSE-pattern questions

Shillong, May 27: Commissioner and Secretary, Vijay Kumar Mantri on Tuesday attributed the recent successful results of the SSLC examination in the State to aligning the question pattern to CBSE structure and CM Impact Guidebook.

Mantri said that simplifying the question by aligning it to CBSE and ICSE pattern has resulted in good results. He further said that CM impact also played a very important roles especially in rural areas, in the absence of guidebook and notes.

He also informed that while CM impact has made pasis g easy for the students, the government will also introduce guidebooks for teachers upto class ten on teaching methodology.