Meghalaya Power Minister assesses state of Ganol Dam

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, May 27: Power Minister AT Mondol on Tuesday visited the Ganol Dam and Powerhouse to assess the extent of garbage accumulation caused by recent heavy rains in the Ganol river basin.

The inspection revealed that the debris was primarily the result of garbage washed down from upstream markets, picnic spots, commercial outlets, and forest waste such as tree branches and bamboo. The runoff water during the rainfall carried this waste to the dam site, partially blocking the intake point and affecting operations.

“While most of the debris has already been cleared by the workers, the cleanup is still underway to remove the remaining waste,” he said.

The Power Minister underscored the need for sustained awareness and stricter monitoring to prevent future incidents that could compromise the dam’s functioning and environmental integrity.

Officials present at the site said the West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner has taken up the issue with urgency. Line departments have been instructed to coordinate with local committees and community leaders to curb further garbage dumping in upstream locations.

Previous article
Unveiled: Tales from the Dawn-lit Mountains – a celebration of stories from Eastern Frontier
Next article
Good SSLC results attributed to CM Impact Guidebook, CBSE-pattern questions
