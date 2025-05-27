Terror attacks Pak’s well-planned war strategy, says PM Modi

Gandhinagar, May 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the recent terror attacks on Indian soil could no longer be described merely as a proxy war but as part of Pakistan’s state-sponsored, deliberate and orchestrated war strategy.

He cited the fact that some terrorists designated by the United States were accorded state funerals and military salutes in Pakistan, calling it a clear indication of the neighbouring country’s direct involvement.

Speaking at a massive public gathering in Gandhinagar’s Mahatma Mandir, where he inaugurated development projects worth Rs 5,536 crore as part of the celebrations marking 20 years of Gujarat’s Urban Growth Story, PM Modi recalled the horrors of partition.

“In 1947, when Maa Bharati was divided, the shackles should have been broken, but instead, the country was divided into three parts. And, the same night, the first terror attack took place in Kashmir. One part of Maa Bharati was illegally taken away by Pakistan in the name of terrorism. If only the terrorists had been eliminated that very day….. Sardar Patel had wished that till PoK is taken back, the army should not stop, but no one listened to him,” he said.

Reflecting on decades of conflict, he said, “These terrorists, who had got the taste of blood, have been continuing this for the past 75 years. Pahalgam was a brutal example of this. We tolerated this for 75 years. Whenever we went to war with Pakistan, all three times, the Indian armed forces gave a befitting reply and defeated them. Pakistan then understood it could not win a conventional war and hence started a proxy war.”

He highlighted the consistent pattern of cross-border terrorism, saying, “Trained terrorists were sent to India to target innocent, unarmed citizens — some on pilgrimage, some on buses, some in hotels, others at tourist spots. Wherever the terrorists got a chance, they struck. And we kept tolerating it. You tell me, should we tolerate this? Should we not respond to bullets with bombs? Should we not uproot terrorism from its very roots?”

The Prime Minister reiterated India’s civilisational ethos of peace, saying, “This country has always moved forward with the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. We have lived by it for centuries, treating the entire world as our family. We want peace for our neighbours as well. Live in peace and let others live in peace — this has been our principle for thousands of years. But when provoked repeatedly, one must not forget that this is also a land of heroes.”

PM Modi said the events following Operation Sindoor had changed the narrative completely. “Until now, we used to call it a proxy war, but after what we have seen post-May 6, we can no longer afford to make that mistake. When nine terrorist hideouts were identified and destroyed within just 22 minutes, it was a decisive message,” he said. Taking a sharp swipe at the Opposition, he said, “This time, everything was done in front of the cameras so that no one back home would ask for proof. The other side is now giving the proof.”

He further added, “This is no longer just a proxy war. The terrorists who were killed after May 6 were given state funerals in Pakistan. Their coffins were draped in Pakistan’s flag and given military salutes. This clearly shows that the terrorist activities were not merely covert acts — they were part of a state-sponsored, well-planned war strategy. You are already at war, and you will receive the response accordingly.”

The Prime Minister accused Pakistan of shedding rivers of blood while India focused on development. “We were busy working, moving ahead on the path of progress, dedicated to the welfare of all. But in return, rivers of blood were shed.”

Referring to the Indus Water Treaty of 1960, PM Modi said it was an example of how India’s interests were compromised in the past. “I want to tell the new generation how this country was brought to ruin. If you study the Indus Waters Treaty in detail, you’ll be shocked. It was decided that the dams built on the rivers of Jammu and Kashmir would not be cleaned. De-silting was prohibited. The bottom gates, meant for clearing sediments, were to remain shut,” he said.

“For six decades, those gates were never opened. Reservoirs that were supposed to be filled to 100 per cent capacity are now down to just 2 to 3 per cent. Don’t my fellow citizens have a right to their water? Shouldn’t they get their rightful share? We haven’t done anything drastic — we’ve just kept the treaty in abeyance, and the other side got nervous. We slightly opened the gates and began the cleaning process. Even that caused flooding on their side,” he added.

Reiterating India’s commitment to peace, the Prime Minister said, “We do not want hostility with anyone. We want to live in peace. We aim to progress so that we can contribute to the betterment of the world. And for that, we are working with dedication for all Indians.” –IANS