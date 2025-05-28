Wednesday, May 28, 2025
KHNAM calls for fair recruitment process

By: Migrate Admin

Date:

Shillong, May 28: The Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) has called on the Executive Committee (EC) of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) to put in place a transparent and fair recruitment process within the council.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Shemborlang Rynjah on Wednesday, KHNAM working president Thomas Passah stated that the council has consistently failed to advertise job vacancies or conduct examinations for filling vacant posts.

Passah pointed out that, typically, the EC only issues internal notifications for posts such as magistrates, under secretaries, and accountants. These notifications are circulated solely among existing staff, limiting opportunities for the general public.

“We have urged the CEM to ensure that all future job vacancies are widely advertised through newspapers and various media platforms so that eligible candidates have a fair chance to apply,” Passah said.

He further emphasized the need for written examinations as part of the recruitment process to ensure that only deserving and qualified candidates are selected. This, he said, would significantly improve the overall functioning and administration of the council.

Passah also raised concerns over the inadequate pay being given to casual and daily wage workers employed by the council. He questioned why these employees are being underpaid, despite a notification from the Labour Department in January mandating appropriate wages.

According to him, the fixed monthly salary of Rs 5,000 for casual and daily wage employees is unreasonably low, especially considering the rising cost of essential commodities.

“We have conveyed that casual and daily wage employees deserve a decent and fair salary that reflects current market realities,” Passah added.

