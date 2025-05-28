Thursday, May 29, 2025
IMD predicts heavy rain across Assam

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

GUWAHATI, May 28: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted inclement weather in Assam with the likelihood of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall expected across western and southern parts of the state in the next two to three days.

According to the IMD, the weather pattern suggested a well-marked low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast on Wednesday morning and associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height.

“The cyclonic circulation is likely to move slowly northwards and concentrate into a depression over north Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours. Under this influence of weather, heavy to extremely heavy rain accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning along with gusty wind is expected in the western and southern districts of Assam,” it stated.

In Guwahati city, continued downpours could aggravate water logging, slow vehicular movement, and increase the risk of tree falls and localised landslides in vulnerable pockets. The city authorities are closely monitoring the situation and emergency response systems are being kept on alert.

In view of the situation, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has urged people of the state, especially Guwahati city dwellers to take necessary precautions and remain vigilant.

“Daily commuters and long-distance travellers have been requested to plan their routines accordingly, avoiding unnecessary movement during periods of intense rainfall,” a statement from ASDMA said on Wednesday.

“Residents in low-lying and hillside areas should stay alert for any signs of flooding or landslides. People are also urged to stay tuned to official weather updates and follow advisories issued by local authorities to ensure safety during this prolonged spell of rain,” it said.

