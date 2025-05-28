Discussions on further procurement ‘ongoing’, confirms Russian Ambassador after ‘exemplary’ S-400 showing during Op Sindoor

New Delhi, May 28: Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov on Wednesday said that discussions between India and Moscow on the procurement of more S-400 air defence system units are “ongoing” as both countries continue to solidify the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.

In an exclusive chat with IANS, Alipov, while citing various Operation Sindoor reports, termed the performance of the S-400 system and jointly-manufactured BrahMos missiles as “exemplary”.

“From what we know, India has clearly stated the goals and undertook actions after having identified the targets and the terrorists it promised to do. As far as we know, during the operation, the S-400 system was used and the BrahMos missiles were engaged. Judging by the reports available, the performance of these weapons was exemplary,” Alipov told IANS.

India has longstanding and wide-ranging cooperation with Russia in the field of defence. The cooperation is guided by the IRIGC-M&MTC mechanism, headed by the Defence Ministers of both countries.

Longstanding and time-tested partners, both countries have been involved in several bilateral projects, including the supply of S-400, licensed production of T-90 tanks and Su-30 MKI, supply of MiG-29 and Kamov helicopters, INS Vikramaditya (formerly Admiral Gorshkov), production of Ak-203 rifles in India and BrahMos missiles. New Delhi and Moscow acknowledge that the military technical cooperation has evolved over time from a buyer-seller framework to one involving joint research and development, co-development and joint production of advanced defence technology and systems.

As the Indian Armed Forces successfully retaliated and also inflicted significant losses on Pakistan earlier this month, the S-400 air defence system has been credited with shooting down several incoming missiles from across the border.

Sources indicate that considering the strategic planning and military preparedness, New Delhi may soon procure more S-400 air defence systems soon. “Our discussion, on this particular topic, as on many others, is ongoing.

It is a continuous one, but it would be incorrect for me and also premature to speak about the results of it at the moment,” confirmed Alipov. He mentioned that Moscow is also “very satisfied” with the ‘Made in India’ BrahMos missiles, a product of joint collaboration with Russia.

“We have a joint venture, designing and producing of these weapons. We are very satisfied with the results of this collaboration. It has, very promising prospects. And, we wish, to expand on that track, as on many other, that we discussed are in the pipeline or are being implemented already,” Alipov remarked.

IANS