Wednesday, May 28, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

India to hold mock drills in states bordering Pakistan tomorrow

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Jaipur, May 28: Amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, mock drills will be conducted on Thursday in the border states of Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat and Punjab, officials said on Wednesday.

These drills in the states bordering Pakistan will be held following directives from the Union government, as these areas came under heavy attack from across the border during the recent conflict between the two nations.

Sirens will be sounded during the drills, and emergency preparedness systems will be closely examined. The Civil Defence department in Rajasthan has already initiated preparations and is issuing instructions to all districts.

Special emphasis is being placed on the districts located along the India-Pakistan border, where enhanced measures are underway. Jodhpur District Collector Gaurav Agarwal confirmed that a mock drill will be held in Jodhpur on Thursday, although the exact timing is yet to be finalised.

Barmer Collector Tina Dabi added, “We have received instructions regarding the mock drill scheduled for tomorrow. A meeting will be held to plan its implementation.” This comes after a similar exercise was conducted on May 7 in 28 cities across Rajasthan, aimed at preparing for potential air strikes.

The increased focus on emergency preparedness came after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 when, in response, the Indian defence forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, targeting nine terrorist hideouts in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir and Pakistan in which over 100 terrorists were neutralised.

The operation has led to heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. A mock drill is a simulation exercise designed to assess how the public and administration would respond in the event of an emergency, such as an air strike or bomb attack.

The primary objective of the mock drills is to evaluate the operationality of control rooms and air raid warning systems. It also assesses the effectiveness of civil defence services. A blackout exercise involves switching off all lights in a designated area for a set period. This tactic is used to make it more difficult for the enemy to locate and target key areas during an attack, thereby enhancing the region’s security under cover of darkness.

IANS

Previous article
Drugs valued at Rs 9.70 cr seized in Mizoram, Manipur; 4 held
Next article
Discussions on further procurement ‘ongoing’, confirms Russian Ambassador after ‘exemplary’ S-400 showing during Op Sindoor
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

KHNAM calls for fair recruitment process

Shillong, May 28: The Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) has called on the Executive Committee (EC) of...
NATIONAL

10 NDA MLAs meet Manipur Governor, claim 44 MLAs support popular government

Imphal, May 28: A day after former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh held a meeting with Governor...
INTERNATIONAL

Shoot me and bury me here: Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina’s words before her ouster

Dhaka, May 28: As the Bangladeshi military compelled former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign after a violent...
NATIONAL

IndiGo, Adani Airports join hands to flag off ops at Navi Mumbai airport

New Delhi, May 28: India’s leading airline IndiGo and Adani Airport Holdings Ltd. (AAHL), the country’s largest operator...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

KHNAM calls for fair recruitment process

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 28: The Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement...

10 NDA MLAs meet Manipur Governor, claim 44 MLAs support popular government

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, May 28: A day after former Manipur Chief...

Shoot me and bury me here: Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina’s words before her ouster

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, May 28: As the Bangladeshi military compelled former...
Load more

Popular news

KHNAM calls for fair recruitment process

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 28: The Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement...

10 NDA MLAs meet Manipur Governor, claim 44 MLAs support popular government

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, May 28: A day after former Manipur Chief...

Shoot me and bury me here: Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina’s words before her ouster

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, May 28: As the Bangladeshi military compelled former...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge