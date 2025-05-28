Wednesday, May 28, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Trapped between rocks, tigress found dead in Kanha Tiger Reserve

Bhopal, May 28: A tigress was found dead in Kanha Tiger Reserve, located in Mandla district of Madhya Pradesh, said officials on Wednesday. The body was discovered on Tuesday near the Sulkum river in the Mundidadar forest area of Kanha Range.

The tigress, estimated to be between eight to ten years old, was trapped between two rocks. It is believed that she lost her life due to a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall, a forest official said.

This incident marks the sixth tiger death in Kanha and its surrounding areas this year. In previous months, a two-year-old female tiger died in January, followed by a 13-year-old tigress in February, a five-year-old male tiger in March, and a 15-month-old tigress along with a six-month-old cub in April. Of these deaths, five occurred within the park area, while one was reported near the park.

Following standard procedures, immediate action was taken as per the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). A thorough examination of the surrounding area was conducted with the help of a dog squad. Samples were sent for forensic analysis to determine the exact cause of death.

The body was cremated in the presence of forest department officials, the tehsildar, the local sarpanch, and an NTCA representative. A forest crime case has been registered, and an investigation is currently underway.

The continued deaths of tigers, tigresses, and cubs in Kanha National Park and its surrounding regions have raised concerns. “Initial findings suggest that all organs of the tigress were intact, but forensic examination will be required to confirm the exact cause of death. While a natural disaster appears to be the reason, authorities continue to investigate to rule out any other possibilities,” officials said. This recent loss adds to the toll on the tiger population in Kanha.

IANS

