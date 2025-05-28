Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Lalu returns to Patna; keeps mum on Tej Pratap controversy

Patna, May 28: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national president and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav returned to Patna from Kolkata on Wednesday, accompanied by his wife Rabri Devi.

However, both leaders chose to remain silent on the recent controversy surrounding their elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav. As the couple arrived at Patna Airport, a large contingent of media personnel attempted to question them about the ongoing political turmoil in the Yadav family and the expulsion of Tej Pratap Yadav.

However, Lalu Yadav and Rabri did not respond and left the airport without making any statement. Lalu Yadav had visited Kolkata to meet his son, Tejashwi Yadav, who was blessed with a son on Tuesday.

The newborn marks another addition to the RJD supremo’s growing family. On this occasion, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also visited Tejashwi’s residence to extend her congratulations.

Lalu Yadav’s deliberate silence on the Tej Pratap issue has triggered widespread speculation in political circles, with many wondering whether internal family rifts are deeper than initially believed.

The public and party workers alike await clarity on the matter, especially after Tej Pratap’s recent expulsion from the party and family for six years. As political tensions simmer within the RJD, Lalu Yadav’s next move remains uncertain, with observers closely watching for any formal response or statement in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Tej Pratap Yadav claimed that his Facebook account had been hacked and alleged that the images were morphed and uploaded to malign him. He appealed to the public to avoid falling for “rumours and conspiracies.”

With his expulsion, Tej Pratap Yadav’s future — both political and personal — remains uncertain. While there has been no immediate public response from him, the move marks a significant shift in Bihar’s political dynamics, especially within one of its most prominent political families.

IANS

