Arms licence policy not applicable to inter-state border areas: Himanta

GUWAHATI, May 29: The arms licence policy will not be applicable to the inter-state border areas of Assam, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Thursday.

“There were some queries regarding whether the arms license policy would also apply to inter-state border areas such as those shared with Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Nagaland,” Sarma said.

“Let us clarify that Assam has always maintained that inter-state border issues are matters that can and should be resolved through mutual understanding and trust. We do not view these regions as vulnerable in the context of national security threats. Accordingly, the arms licence policy will not be applicable to the inter-state border areas of Assam,” he said.

The Assam Cabinet had on Wednesday approved a Special Scheme for Grant of Arms Licences to original inhabitants and indigenous Indian citizens in vulnerable and remote areas of Assam.

The scheme aims to act as a deterrent to unlawful threats and enhance the personal security and confidence of such individuals and communities.

“The state Cabinet has taken a very important decision to protect the interests of indigenous communities and their land. Arms licenses will now be granted to original inhabitants and indigenous Indian people living in the vulnerable areas of Assam to tackle unlawful threats from hostile quarters,” the chief minister said.