Thursday, May 29, 2025
Indore couple goes missing in Sohra ; Conrad claims intense round-the-clock search operations on

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, May 29: It took a call from the Union Home Minister office for Meghalaya Chief Minister Conard K Sangma to finally break his silence on the incident of a couple from Indore missing in Meghalaya and prompting him to issue a public statement and assure that the state government was actively pursuing the matter.

The otherwise social media savvy Chief Minister have been silent on the incident.

“And unfortunate incident had happened where a new couple from the state of Madhya Pradesh had come to Meghalaya’s Sohra, (Cherrapunjee) area. And we got reports that they went missing. It’s a very, very fortunate situation. My counterpart from Madhya Pradesh has talked to me. I have received a call from the office of the Home Minister of India. I’ve been monitoring the situation personally or daily basis,” said Sangma.

Giving an update on the situation, he said, “The SP as well as the entire administration. The police force has been on the job 24X7, to find the couple. Not only our administration but entire village and community in that area is also participating the search for the couple”.

He said, “We are using all the possible technologies available with us to help us in our search. As you are aware this is the pre monsoon the time and that entire belt is known for heavy rainfalls. Hence, it’s a very, very difficult task as we move along, but we are giving it our best to find the couple”.

According to him, not just the government machinery but also the entire local community in Sohra is deeply involved in the search operation.

Sangma explained that the couple’s rented bike was found abandoned on the main road, suggesting they may have gone off-road into one of the steep hiking trails nearby. These trails, he noted, become particularly risky during this season.

Despite the vast and unforgiving terrain, the Chief Minister expressed hope that the search would yield results soon.

He praised the commitment of the villagers, who have joined the operation with full dedication, treating the missing tourists as members of their own community.

According to him, every village in the area has offered help, working alongside officials without rest.

Sangma reiterated that tourists are treated like family in Sohra, and that spirit is reflected in the scale and sincerity of the search efforts.

He assured that all possible measures are being taken and reaffirmed his personal involvement in overseeing the entire operation.

