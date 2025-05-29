Thursday, May 29, 2025
Centre clears appointment of three judges in SC

By: Agencies

New Delhi, May 29: Acting swiftly on the recommendation made by the Supreme Court Collegium, the Centre on Thursday cleared the appointment of three judges to the top court.

In a post on X, Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India (CJI), was pleased to appoint Justice N.V. Anjaria, the incumbent Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court; Justice Vijay Bishnoi, presently functioning as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court; and Justice Atul S. Chandurkar of the Bombay High Court as SC judges.

On Monday, the apex court Collegium, headed by CJI B.R. Gavai, forwarded its recommendations to the Centre. “The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 26th May, 2025 has recommended elevation of the following Chief Justices / Judge of the High Courts, as Judges in the Supreme Court: (i) Mr. Justice N.V. Anjaria, Chief Justice, High Court of Karnataka, (PHC: High Court of Gujarat) (ii) Mr. Justice Vijay Bishnoi, Chief Justice, Gauhati High Court, (PHC: Rajasthan High Court) (iii) Mr. Justice A.S. Chandurkar Judge, High Court of Bombay,” said a statement uploaded on the website of the apex court.

Justice Anjaria was elevated as Additional Judge of the Gujarat High Court in November 2011, and in September 2023, he was confirmed as a permanent Judge. He took oath as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court on February 25 last year.

Justice Bishnoi, the present Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, was appointed as Additional Judge of the Rajasthan High Court in January 2013 and took oath as a permanent Judge of the Rajasthan High Court in January 2015.

Justice Atul S. Chandurkar was elevated as an Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court in June 2013. As per the existing Memorandum of Procedure (MoP), the CJI, along with the four senior-most SC judges, commonly known as the Collegium, forwards its recommendation to the Centre to fill up the vacancies in the top court. The Supreme Court has a sanctioned strength of 34 judges, including the CJI.

IANS

Total telephone subscribers in India increase to 1,203.84 million in April
Indore couple goes missing in Sohra ; Conrad claims intense round-the-clock search operations on
