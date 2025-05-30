Friday, May 30, 2025
Assam Opp slams Cabinet nod to arms licence policy

GUWAHATI, May 30: Assam MP and newly-appointed Assam PCC president Gaurav Gogoi has condemned chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s decision to provide arms licenses to indigenous people in the state, terming it as “a dangerous step backwards towards lawlessness and jungle raj”.

“I strongly condemn chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s decision to distribute arms to civilians in border regions of the state. People of Assam deserve jobs, affordable healthcare, quality education, not guns,” Gogoi said.

The Assam Cabinet had on Wednesday approved a Special Scheme for Grant of Arms Licences to original inhabitants and indigenous Indian citizens in vulnerable and remote areas of Assam.

The scheme aims to act as a deterrent to unlawful threats and enhance the personal security and confidence of such individuals and communities.

The APPC chief further questioned the intent behind the arms license policy, stating, “Instead of strengthening police and border forces, the government is intent on distributing arms amongst BJP-RSS sympathisers and local criminal syndicates. This will lead to gang violence and crimes based on personal vendettas. Local businessmen and traders are bound to be harassed.”

“This is not governance, this is a dangerous step backwards towards lawlessness and jungle raj. This decision reflects not public concern, but electoral concerns. The chief minister must reverse it immediately and focus on restoring public trust through responsible leadership,” Gogoi said.

The state Cabinet’s decision to approve the arms licence policy in the state also drew flak from Raijor Dal president and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, who accused the state government of promoting a dangerous political strategy that could foment communal violence and disrupt peace ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled next year.

“The policy only reflects the failure of the state government and the home department to protect the indigenous people,” Gogoi said.

On Thursday, the chief minister had clarified that the arms licence policy would not be applicable to the inter-state border areas of the state.

“Let us clarify that Assam has always maintained that inter-state border issues are matters that can and should be resolved through mutual understanding and trust. We do not view these regions as vulnerable in the context of national security threats. Accordingly, the arms licence policy will not be applicable to the inter-state border areas of Assam,” he said.

USTM celebrates success of recent graduates in landing jobs through its placement cell
