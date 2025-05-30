USTM celebrates success of recent graduates in landing jobs through its placement cell

Guwahati, May 30:The Training & Placement Division of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) unlocked a milestone today, celebrating the job placement success of its recent graduates who have secured good positions in top-tier industries.

The felicitation was graced by Chief Guest Prof Vimal Katiyar,

Former Dean, of Research and Development; Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati along with Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor, USTM; Pro Vice Chancellor of USTM Padma Shri

Sarbeswar Sahariah, and many other distinguished faculty members and staff of USTM.

This year notched a powerhouse achievement as 2,000 students proudly stepped into the

professional world, recruited by some of the most prestigious and sought-after organizations such as Accenture, Amul, Rajasthan Grameen Aajeevika Vikas Parishad (Department of Rural Development, Government of Rajasthan), Marico Ltd. and many more. It may be noted that the highest package offered is 13.58 LPA by the Federal Bank.

The celebration began with the welcome address by Nurmahmud Ali, Director of the Training &Placement Division.

Speaking at the event, Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque particularly emphasized the

importance of stability in career. He warmly applauded the students’ achievements in securing placements.

Chief Guest Prof Vimal Katiyar congratulated the students, highlighting how remarkable it was that the top companies were already lining up to recruit them.

The event featured the ceremonial presentation of certificates and tokens of appreciation, and inspiring addresses by university leaders, and distinguished guests.

Afreen Islam, a student shared, “The Training and Placement Cell has always taken good care of us. This job will always be close to my heart.”

Sauramita Paul, a student, expressed her appreciativeness by saying, “I am thankful to the

training and placement cell for all their guidance to make that difference for us.”

In another step up the ladder – another student had already clinched a spot at the prestigious ITC.

Since USTM’s inception, 2000 students have been placed in reputed companies, thus far, blazing past their anticipated benchmark.

This celebration not only honoured individual success stories but also spotlighted the

University’s dynamic role in shaping future leaders across industries.

The University of Science & Technology Meghalaya (USTM) established in 2011 is a leading

higher education institution with over 6,500 students from diverse backgrounds.