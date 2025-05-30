Friday, May 30, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Body spotted afloat SWKH river, suspected of missing youth

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

From Our Correspondent

MAWKYRWAT, May 29: After four days of continuous search, residents of Lawblei village on Thursday spotted a body floating on the Umngi River in South West Khasi Hills. The body is suspected to be that of the youth who recently went missing while fishing in the area.
Local residents reported that the body, which was stuck between two rocks, was discovered this morning. Upon spotting it, they immediately informed the Mawkyrwat Police and sought assistance to retrieve it.
“We tried our best to find ways and means to retrieve the body, but we couldn’t do anything because of the strong current and risky terrain,” said a local resident, adding that the police were also unable to recover the body due to the difficult conditions.
Official sources confirmed that after receiving the information, a team from the Fire & Emergency Services (F&ES), Mawkyrwat, rushed to the spot but was unsuccessful in retrieving the body.
“We also immediately informed the Search & Rescue Team (SRT) in Shillong. They reached Mawkyrwat, but since it was already nightfall, they could not begin the rescue operation,” sources said, adding that the team will resume operations tomorrow morning.
On May 25, 22-year-old Sainkupar Lyngkhoi from Lawblei village, located about 15 km from Mawkyrwat, was reported to have drowned after he slipped and fell into the Umngi River while fishing at a location known as Shar-Shar, which lies approximately 2 km downstream from the Umngi Bridge along the Mawkyrwat-Shillong road.

Previous article
J&K attack and Tendulkar’s visit push tourist inflow in M’laya
Next article
State prepared for any COVID re-emergence: Ampareen
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Tourism min announces Rs 100-cr infra devp plan for Umiam Lake

Curtain comes down on 5-day 3rd YAI North East Regatta By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 29: Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh...
MEGHALAYA

JJM scheme: Two EGH villages show no taps despite 100% coverage on paper

From Our Correspondent RONGJENG, May 29: In a startling revelation pertaining to the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) scheme, two...
MEGHALAYA

JSU members foil infiltration attempt, nab 8 B’deshi nationals

From Our Correspondent JOWAI, May 29: The Jaintia Students’ Union (JSU), Jowai circle, on Thursday apprehended eight Bangladeshi nationals...
MEGHALAYA

State prepared for any COVID re-emergence: Ampareen

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 29: Even as India is currently witnessing a fresh surge in COVID-19 infections, with...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Tourism min announces Rs 100-cr infra devp plan for Umiam Lake

MEGHALAYA 0
Curtain comes down on 5-day 3rd YAI North East...

JJM scheme: Two EGH villages show no taps despite 100% coverage on paper

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent RONGJENG, May 29: In a startling revelation...

JSU members foil infiltration attempt, nab 8 B’deshi nationals

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent JOWAI, May 29: The Jaintia Students’ Union...
Load more

Popular news

Tourism min announces Rs 100-cr infra devp plan for Umiam Lake

MEGHALAYA 0
Curtain comes down on 5-day 3rd YAI North East...

JJM scheme: Two EGH villages show no taps despite 100% coverage on paper

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent RONGJENG, May 29: In a startling revelation...

JSU members foil infiltration attempt, nab 8 B’deshi nationals

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent JOWAI, May 29: The Jaintia Students’ Union...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge