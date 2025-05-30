State prepared for any COVID re-emergence: Ampareen

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 29: Even as India is currently witnessing a fresh surge in COVID-19 infections, with over 1,000 active cases, the state government has assured that it is prepared to handle any re-emergence of COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya.

Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh on Thursday said that people should remain calm, adding that the department has held several reviews regarding the state’s preparedness to manage any COVID-19-related situation.

“The state government is prepared and monitoring, but with COVID it is also about public participation,” she said. Urging people to get tested and follow COVID-19 protocols if they exhibit any symptoms, the health minister also informed that the state government has held several review meetings with the central government.

She added that the Centre has assured the state that the new variant of COVID-19 is under control and that robust systems are being put in place to manage the situation aggressively.

“Everything should be fine, and we will take all measures as and when required,” she said, while assuring that the department has adequate oxygen resources, ICU beds and medicines in stock.

She further stated that all infrastructure developed during the earlier COVID-19 waves continues to be utilised effectively.