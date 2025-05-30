Cong slams select media outlets over ‘irresponsible, sensational’ reportage

Indore couple missing case

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 29: The Meghalaya Pradesh Mahila Congress (MPMC) has criticised certain journalists and media outlets for their coverage of the missing couple from Indore, who had gone missing while vacationing in Meghalaya.

In a statement issued on Thursday, MPMC president Joplin Shylla described the reportage as “irresponsible and sensational”, accusing some media houses of turning a serious and tragic event into a form of entertainment to gain views and profits.

“This is a real-life crisis involving newlyweds and their heartbroken families,” Shylla said, adding, “We are upset that some media are more focused on drama than helping find the couple.”

She said the media is spreading rumours, using dramatic headlines, and exploiting the family’s pain for attention. According to her, such reporting disrespects the families and may interfere with the investigation.

Shylla also raised concerns about the portrayal of Meghalaya in the national media—painting it as a dangerous or mysterious location, rather than a state known for its hospitality.

The MPMC has, meanwhile, urged journalists to act responsibly and prioritise truth and ethics over popularity and clicks. “Media should help the search, not make it harder,” Shylla said.

The party also called upon the Press Council of India and other media watchdogs to take action and issue guidelines to curb such reporting in sensitive cases. As the search continues, the MPMC has extended its support for both the authorities and the affected families, reiterating its call for honest and respectful journalism.

Condemnation

Meanwhile, the MPMC has also expressed deep outrage over a recent incident in which a schoolgirl was harassed by a miscreant who indecently lifted her skirt and took photographs while she was on her way to school.

The act was condemned as not only perverse and criminal but also a blatant violation of the girl’s dignity and safety.

In the statement, Shylla said the disturbing incident has created widespread fear and anxiety among students and parents, exposing the pressing issue of inadequate safety measures for school-going girls in the state.

“It is unacceptable that young girls cannot walk to school without the threat of harassment or abuse,” she said.

Urging the state government to treat the issue with utmost seriousness, Shylla called for increased patrolling by law enforcement near schools and along common student routes. She also suggested installing CCTV surveillance in vulnerable areas and taking strict and swift action against the perpetrator.

In addition, Shylla emphasised the need for safety awareness programmes in schools and communities, and proposed the establishment of a dedicated helpline and support mechanism for students facing harassment.

“Our children deserve to pursue their education in a safe and secure environment. We request your urgent intervention in addressing this matter and restoring a sense of safety among the students and their families,” she added.