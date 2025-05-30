News Capsule

Appeal

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), Meghalaya, has appealed to the public to be alert and vigilant this monsoon season. They have also been asked to contact the State Emergency Operation Centre at 112 or 1070 for any assistance in view of disaster emergencies. “These emergency numbers are operational 24×7 to ensure support and coordination. SDMA Meghalaya urges all citizens to use these numbers responsibly and spread awareness to help save lives,” the SDMA said in a statement.

Deferral

The mass plogging (cleaning drive), as part of the observance of Swachhta Pakhwada 2025, has been postponed to May 30. According to a statement here, the cleaning drive will be held between 11 am and 12 pm from Civil Point to Police Bazaar.

Recovery

East Guwahati Police Department from Sonapur Police, in collaboration with Meghalaya Police, has recovered one reported stolen KTM RC200 bike (AS01EN5494) from Police Bazar, Shillong. The bike was reported stolen from the parking lot of a hotel in 15th Mile, Sonapur.