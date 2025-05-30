Friday, May 30, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Had Indian Navy been fully unleashed, Pakistan would have been split into four: Rajnath Singh

By: Agencies

Date:

Panaji, May 30: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday asserted that had the Indian Navy been fully deployed during ‘Operation Sindoor’, Pakistan could have been split into four parts.

Speaking onboard INS Vikrant, India’s first indigenously-built aircraft carrier, off the coast of Goa, the Defence Minister said, “The events of 1971 are proof that when the Indian Navy enters the battlefield, the course of history changes. If the Navy had gone into full action during ‘Operation Sindoor’, Pakistan would not just have been divided into two — it might have broken into four parts.”

He added that ‘Operation Sindoor’ was not over, but merely a “pause and a warning.” “If Pakistan repeats its mistake, India’s response will be even harsher. And this time, Pakistan won’t get a chance to recover,” he said.

The Defence Minister described ‘Operation Sindoor’ not merely as a military action, but as “India’s direct assault on terrorism.” “We will employ every method Pakistan can imagine, and even those it cannot,” Singh said. He lauded the deployment of the INS Vikrant Carrier Battle Group as a clear demonstration of India’s maritime strength and strategic intent.

“Your mere preparation broke the enemy’s spirit. Pakistan did not need to see action — your readiness alone stunned them,” he told naval personnel. Referring to the 2008 Mumbai attacks, Singh said, “Hafiz Saeed is the mastermind of the Mumbai carnage. Justice must be done for that heinous crime committed through the sea route. But justice cannot be delivered in Pakistan.”

He noted that India has recently secured the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, another accused in the Mumbai attacks. “Pakistan keeps offering dialogue — their Prime Minister reiterated it yesterday — but we’ve made it clear — talks will only be about terrorism and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. If Pakistan is serious, it must hand over terrorists like Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar,” Singh stated.

Highlighting the operational capabilities of INS Vikrant, the Minister said the carrier can accommodate more than 30 aircraft, including fighter jets and helicopters. “Standing on Vikrant, the pride of India’s maritime power, fills me with happiness, pride, and confidence. As long as India’s maritime borders are in your capable hands, no one can dare challenge us,” Singh declared.

“Within 96 hours, our Western Fleet executed multiple successful firings of surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles and torpedoes from both eastern and western coasts. This reflects not only our combat readiness but also our strategic reach,” he said.

Singh also stressed that modern warfare extends beyond conventional combat. “Today, wars are fought not only with bullets and bombs but also through cyber capabilities, space dominance, and strategic deterrence. I am proud to say that our Navy is advancing in all these domains. It is not just the guardian of the Indian Ocean but has become a strategic force globally,” he said. He commended the synergy between the three armed forces and coordination with other ministries and agencies during ‘Operation Sindoor’.

IANS

