JJM scheme: Two EGH villages show no taps despite 100% coverage on paper

From Our Correspondent

RONGJENG, May 29: In a startling revelation pertaining to the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) scheme, two villages near Rongjeng in East Garo Hills (EGH), which reportedly had almost all households connected with tap water, showed no signs of any taps or pipelines on the ground.

The recent discovery has raised serious questions about the authenticity of data reflected on the official JJM website, even as the state claims an impressive 82% completion of all projects under the mission. While this case may not be an isolated one, it further highlights the growing disconnect between official data and the actual delivery of drinking water to rural households.

The villages in question, Gangdop and Wajagittim, are neighbouring communities under the same Sordar, Alipson Sangma. Their water supply scheme falls under the Old Rongjeng WSS, which covers over 10 villages around Rongjeng. Initiated in 2021-22, the total cost of the project exceeds Rs 7.53 crore, with the contractor having already withdrawn nearly Rs 4 crore. Official records claim that 72% of the project is completed.

According to the eJalShakti dashboard, Gangdop has 71 households, all marked as connected through Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTCs), while Wajagittim, with 68 households, shows 62 households with tap water supply under JJM. However, this is where the discrepancy begins.

According to Sordar Alipson Sangma and a physical inspection of the villages, there are no taps connected in either village. Gangdop has only a tank constructed with no main pipelines connected, while Wajagittim lacks even a tank, despite data showing over 90% coverage.

“When we chanced upon the information, we were shocked. The project may be ongoing, but the information for our village and that of Wajagittim is completely false. If someone does not believe it, they can come to our village and verify it themselves,” said Alipson when asked about the situation.

A site visit to the tank in Gangdop confirmed that the main pipelines remain unconnected, and the question of household supply does not arise. While the villagers have not lodged a formal complaint, Alipson had visited the PHE office in Rongjeng seeking clarity. The department reportedly told him that payment to the contractor had been halted for non-completion of work—though records show ₹3.90 crore has already been withdrawn.

“We have been waiting for more than three years for water pipes to reach our houses, but not a single one has arrived. We just want the project to be completed so we can benefit from it. We request the PHE department and the minister to take action,” said local resident, Sengphan Marak.

Officials from the PHE Department could not be reached for comment.

The issue in Gangdop and Wajagittim mirrors similar cases from across Meghalaya. Reports from areas like Nekikona WSS, Tikrikilla Greater WSS and Phulbari have revealed inflated data and large contractor payments without corresponding work progress.

For instance, the Kaimbatapara WSS, pegged at nearly Rs 30 crore, shows only 60% completion, but over Rs 28 crore has already been disbursed. Tikrikilla presents an even graver picture—only 40% progress has been officially recorded, yet Rs 93 crore out of Rs 109 crore has been paid to the contractor.

“We are really shocked at the largesse of the government and the PHE department but can’t understand the double standards. Local contractors are struggling with finances while the government seems to be promoting select groups or companies. The department needs to come clean and ensure that these wrongs are righted,” said social activist Nilbath Marak.