Friday, May 30, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

JSU members foil infiltration attempt, nab 8 B’deshi nationals

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

From Our Correspondent

JOWAI, May 29: The Jaintia Students’ Union (JSU), Jowai circle, on Thursday apprehended eight Bangladeshi nationals while allegedly attempting to enter Indian territory using two tourist vehicles.
The incident occurred around 1:15 am at the Demthring checkpoint in West Jaiñtia Hills district. According to the JSU, the two vehicles bearing registration numbers ML05 AE 4857 and ML05 AB 3544 were intercepted by the JSU members. Upon questioning, it was discovered that the eight individuals, comprising four men and four women, failed to produce any valid identification documents or proof of legal entry into the country.
The Bangladeshi nationals also informed the JSU that a third vehicle had managed to flee the scene during the inspection.
Meanwhile, the JSU has filed a complaint with Jowai Police Station, urging the authorities to initiate appropriate legal proceedings against the individuals and investigate the matter thoroughly.

Previous article
State prepared for any COVID re-emergence: Ampareen
Next article
JJM scheme: Two EGH villages show no taps despite 100% coverage on paper
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Tourism min announces Rs 100-cr infra devp plan for Umiam Lake

Curtain comes down on 5-day 3rd YAI North East Regatta By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 29: Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh...
MEGHALAYA

JJM scheme: Two EGH villages show no taps despite 100% coverage on paper

From Our Correspondent RONGJENG, May 29: In a startling revelation pertaining to the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) scheme, two...
MEGHALAYA

State prepared for any COVID re-emergence: Ampareen

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 29: Even as India is currently witnessing a fresh surge in COVID-19 infections, with...
MEGHALAYA

Body spotted afloat SWKH river, suspected of missing youth

From Our Correspondent MAWKYRWAT, May 29: After four days of continuous search, residents of Lawblei village on Thursday spotted...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Tourism min announces Rs 100-cr infra devp plan for Umiam Lake

MEGHALAYA 0
Curtain comes down on 5-day 3rd YAI North East...

JJM scheme: Two EGH villages show no taps despite 100% coverage on paper

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent RONGJENG, May 29: In a startling revelation...

State prepared for any COVID re-emergence: Ampareen

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 29: Even as India is...
Load more

Popular news

Tourism min announces Rs 100-cr infra devp plan for Umiam Lake

MEGHALAYA 0
Curtain comes down on 5-day 3rd YAI North East...

JJM scheme: Two EGH villages show no taps despite 100% coverage on paper

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent RONGJENG, May 29: In a startling revelation...

State prepared for any COVID re-emergence: Ampareen

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 29: Even as India is...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge