JSU members foil infiltration attempt, nab 8 B’deshi nationals

From Our Correspondent

JOWAI, May 29: The Jaintia Students’ Union (JSU), Jowai circle, on Thursday apprehended eight Bangladeshi nationals while allegedly attempting to enter Indian territory using two tourist vehicles.

The incident occurred around 1:15 am at the Demthring checkpoint in West Jaiñtia Hills district. According to the JSU, the two vehicles bearing registration numbers ML05 AE 4857 and ML05 AB 3544 were intercepted by the JSU members. Upon questioning, it was discovered that the eight individuals, comprising four men and four women, failed to produce any valid identification documents or proof of legal entry into the country.

The Bangladeshi nationals also informed the JSU that a third vehicle had managed to flee the scene during the inspection.

Meanwhile, the JSU has filed a complaint with Jowai Police Station, urging the authorities to initiate appropriate legal proceedings against the individuals and investigate the matter thoroughly.