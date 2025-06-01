Ampareen takes part in Centre’s health review meet

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 31: Meghalaya Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh on Saturday took part in a high-level video conference, which was aimed at reviewing critical health initiatives across the country. The video conference was chaired by Union Health Minister JP Nadda.

During the session, key focus areas included the state’s progress in controlling tuberculosis, implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), measles and rubella elimination drive, and the application of the 15th Finance Commission’s recommendations in Meghalaya.

Lyngdoh later described the meeting as a vital platform to align state-level strategies with national priorities.

She acknowledged the importance of collaborative planning in improving healthcare outcomes and ensuring the effective delivery of central schemes at the grassroots.