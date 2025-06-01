Sunday, June 1, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Ampareen takes part in Centre’s health review meet

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 31: Meghalaya Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh on Saturday took part in a high-level video conference, which was aimed at reviewing critical health initiatives across the country. The video conference was chaired by Union Health Minister JP Nadda.
During the session, key focus areas included the state’s progress in controlling tuberculosis, implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), measles and rubella elimination drive, and the application of the 15th Finance Commission’s recommendations in Meghalaya.
Lyngdoh later described the meeting as a vital platform to align state-level strategies with national priorities.
She acknowledged the importance of collaborative planning in improving healthcare outcomes and ensuring the effective delivery of central schemes at the grassroots.

Previous article
Cleanliness awareness prog in Jowai
Next article
Refresher course on governance & public policy culminates
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Group cites victim’s mother, reveals harrowing episodes

Manipur Governor asked to constitute judicial probe into RIMS ‘suicide’ case From Our Correspondent The timeline of events, the absence...
MEGHALAYA

Mob attack at Star Cement facility linked to frustration over rising drug menace

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 31: A violent mob attack that led to the destruction of at least 15...
MEGHALAYA

Youth-led prog observes Int’l Menstrual Health and Hygiene Day in Ri-Bhoi

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 31: As part of the observance of the International Menstrual Health and Hygiene Day...
MEGHALAYA

SGH village nokma killed in jumbo attack

From Our Correspondent TURA, May 31: In another tragic incident near the village of Gasuapara in South Garo Hills,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Group cites victim’s mother, reveals harrowing episodes

MEGHALAYA 0
Manipur Governor asked to constitute judicial probe into RIMS...

Mob attack at Star Cement facility linked to frustration over rising drug menace

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 31: A violent mob attack...

Youth-led prog observes Int’l Menstrual Health and Hygiene Day in Ri-Bhoi

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 31: As part of the...
Load more

Popular news

Group cites victim’s mother, reveals harrowing episodes

MEGHALAYA 0
Manipur Governor asked to constitute judicial probe into RIMS...

Mob attack at Star Cement facility linked to frustration over rising drug menace

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 31: A violent mob attack...

Youth-led prog observes Int’l Menstrual Health and Hygiene Day in Ri-Bhoi

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 31: As part of the...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge