Sunday, June 1, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Refresher course on governance & public policy culminates

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 31: Curtain came down on a two-week online refresher course in Political Science on the theme ‘Issues & Challenges in Governance & Public Policy’ at North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong, on Saturday.
According to a statement here, the valedictory session was attended by Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor of Meghalaya, Dr. BDR Tiwari, as the chief guest, who interacted with participants and reflected on the evolving landscape of governance.
Pointing out the technological modernisation and the rapid flow of information pose new challenges, especially for the younger generation, he said that in the age of the internet and artificial intelligence, which are gradually replacing the human mind, emotional well-being must be nurtured through continuous dialogue.
Dr Tiwari also stressed the importance of preserving ecological balance and ensuring environmental sustainability in governance frameworks.
On the other hand, Prof. HK Mishra, Director of MMTTC-NEHU, highlighted the need for reorienting teacher education in light of emerging technologies, while Prof Susmita Sengupta, Head of the Political Science Department, underlined the significance of such academic engagements for young educators and how governance and public policy are intricately linked.
On the occasion, a report was presented by coordinator of the Refresher Course, Prof. Satya Prakash Dash, stating that 107 faculty members from colleges and universities across 25 Indian states participated in the course.

