Sunday, June 1, 2025
MEGHALAYA

BJP moots real-time tracking of visitors

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 31: The State BJP has mooted real-time visitor tracking in state, while urging the state government to implement a comprehensive digital framework aimed at improving both tourism facilitation and internal security.
Party’s state general secretary Wankitbok Pohshna said the recent incident highlights the urgent need for real-time visitor tracking and robust communication infrastructure across tourist hubs.
The BJP has proposed that all hotels, guest houses, homestays, service apartments, and tourism-related businesses be registered with a designated government agency.
Under this system, tourists would digitally register their presence using QR codes or mobile applications linked to their accommodation, allowing authorities to log and monitor visitor data in real time. Pohshna emphasised that this should be made mandatory in the interest of both tourist safety and state security.
The party also called for the compulsory installation of CCTV cameras in all forms of tourist lodging to record entry and exit movements.
In areas with limited network coverage, Pohshna recommended the deployment of Wi-Fi or satellite-linked communication systems at police outposts and tourist information centres to ensure uninterrupted monitoring.
Additionally, the BJP proposed establishing tourist information centres near major attractions to ensure that no visitor is left unattended at any time.
Pohshna also urged the state government to seek technological assistance and additional manpower from the Centre to bolster ongoing efforts to trace the missing tourists.
He reiterated that the BJP stands in prayer and solidarity with the families, expressing hope for the safe return of the missing individuals.

