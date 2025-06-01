Party rebuts charge of politicising case of missing couple

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 31: The State BJP on Saturday sharply rebutted allegations that the party was politicising the disappearance of a young couple from Indore in Sohra. The party asserted that expressing concern for one’s constituents is a natural duty of elected representatives — not political opportunism.

BJP chief spokesperson Mariahom Kharkrang strongly defended the party’s involvement in the matter, dismissing claims that their response was politically motivated. “If someone from their constituency goes missing, of course they are concerned. Similarly, if someone from Meghalaya were to go missing elsewhere, our political leaders would also take cognisance and do everything within their means—using all their connections in that state—to trace them,” Kharkrang said.

He emphasised that elected leaders are expected to act in the interest of the people they represent.

“They are public leaders; they have every right to take up such matters. It’s for the welfare of their own people. To say that the BJP is politicising this is too petty. It’s like — if you act, you’re criticised, and if you don’t, you’re still criticised. If leaders stay silent, they’re accused of being indifferent, and when they act, they face brickbats,” he added.

Kharkrang also reacted strongly to sections of the national media portraying Sohra as a “crime-prone” area, calling such reporting irresponsible and lacking proper research. He noted that Sohra is known for its natural beauty and tourism appeal, not crime.

“It is very unfortunate. Whoever the reporter is, he hasn’t done his homework,” he remarked. “I can bet that crime happens everywhere, but that doesn’t make a place crime-prone. Especially in tourist spots like Sohra, crime is rare. I served as SDPO in Sohra for a couple of years, and we hardly had any cases. To paint such an ugly picture is wrong and irresponsible.”

He further cautioned against jumping to conclusions regarding the missing couple.

“Until we actually know where they are and what happened to them, it is immature to suggest that they disappeared because of criminal activity,” Kharkrang said.