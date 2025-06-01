Sunday, June 1, 2025
NATIONAL

DMK meet at Madurai passes key resolutions, calls for national recognition of Karunanidhi‘s legacy

By: Agencies

Date:

Chennai, June 1 :At a high-profile General Council meeting held in Madurai, the DMK passed a series of significant resolutions reaffirming its ideological commitments, praising the government’s performance, and issuing sharp criticisms of the BJP-led Central government.

The meeting took place on Saturday. One notable resolution passed is to celebrate June 3 — the birth anniversary of late party patriarch and five-time Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi — as Classical Language Day across India.

The party said the move would honour Kalaignar’s pivotal role in securing classical status for Tamil.

The meeting also heaped praise on DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for his successive electoral victories, describing him as a “continuous victory hero with the overwhelming support of the people.”

The council lauded the “Dravidian Model” of governance for its pioneering work in uplifting women and marginalised communities, including farmers, weavers, and fishermen.

The DMK reiterated its commitment to disseminate the achievements of its government to every household and passed a resolution supporting Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, calling him the “future hope of Tamil Nadu.”

In a political tone, the council passed resolutions condemning the BJP-led Union government on several counts. These included criticism for not lifting restrictions on jewel loans, delaying the release of educational and development funds, failing to allocate adequate resources for Tamil Nadu’s railway projects, and allegedly politicising the Keeladi archaeological site.

A specific resolution urged the Reserve Bank of India to immediately remove the cap on jewel loans, calling it a burden on the poor and working-class families.

Another resolution condemned what the party described as the imposition of Hindi, urging the Centre to stop “tampering with the linguistic sentiments of Tamils.”

The party also expressed appreciation for the state government’s consistent efforts to honour leaders who have brought pride to the Tamil identity and reiterated its mission to uphold social justice, federalism, and linguistic equality.

The Madurai meeting marks a critical moment ahead of the next political season, with the DMK positioning itself as both a regional powerhouse and a national voice for federal rights and cultural identity.

–IANS

