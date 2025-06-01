Sunday, June 1, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

Fear of India will divide Pakistan into pieces, says Nishikant Dubey

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, June 1 : Senior BJP leader and Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Pakistan, saying that there is rebellion everywhere against its army and the fear of India will divide it into pieces.

He said that Pakistan is so burdened with debt that people are suffering from hunger and thirst.

“There is rebellion everywhere against the Pakistani army, which is following the tradition of bullets in exchange for bread,” Dubey said.

“Pakistan sees its country being divided into pieces, so it is calling the fight for bread in Balochistan a fight against Islam, and is calling the citizens of its country agents of India. This fear of India will divide Pakistan into pieces,” he wrote on his X handle in Hindi (loosely translated).

Dubey, in his post on X, also shared an official letter from the Pakistan government’s Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control.

The letter is dated May 31, 2025, with the subject: “Reference to terrorist organisations in official correspondence and documents” written on it.

Pakistan has alleged that the unrest in Balochistan is happening “at the behest of India” and this is “detrimental to Islamic faith and sovereignty of Pakistan”.

The people in Balochistan have been fighting for their rights, resources and dignity to live for the past several decades. The Baloch people, who are a unique ethno-linguistic group, have been the victims of marginalisation and subjugation in Pakistan.

Despite being one of the largest Pakistani provinces, this region remains relatively underdeveloped and least populated. The region has abundant natural resources, which are being exploited by the Pakistani Army and other government bodies without giving any benefits to the locals. The people have intensified the struggle lately, even as a majority of their leaders have been arrested and imprisoned.

A large number of civilians have also been arrested, and the Pakistan Army is notorious for extrajudicial killings in the region, which has further fuelled the hatred. The people in the region have been denied even the basic rights.

Not taking into consideration the genuine demands of the people, the Pakistani government has labelled their protests as terrorist activities.

In the Pakistan government’s letter, it is mentioned that “keeping in view the involvement of some organisations and groups in terrorist activities in Balochistan, at the behest of India (Hindustan), which are detrimental to Islamic faith and sovereignty of Pakistan, and customary traditions, it has been decided that, henceforth, all Terrorist Groups and Organizations operating in Balochistan will be referred to as ‘Fitna al Hindustan’.”

The letter states that the “change aims to reflect the true nature and ideology of these terrorist organisations and groups and nefarious designs of India (Hindustan) against the people of Pakistan”. The communication further says that all government entities need to adopt and use this stance.

Dubey has also questioned the IMF loan to Pakistan.

He said in another post on X that whether IMF or China, America, Saudi Arabia or Turkey is giving a loan to Pakistan, all the money will go down the drain.

“Worthless Pakistan will perish under the burden of debt,” he said.

–IANS

Previous article
AIADMK announces RS candidates, no seats for allies
Next article
DMK meet at Madurai passes key resolutions, calls for national recognition of Karunanidhi‘s legacy
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Lokesh-Jagan spat over errors in evaluation of SSC answer sheets

Amaravati, June 1 : Gross errors in the evaluation of 10th class Public Examination answer scripts in Andhra...
NATIONAL

Heavy rainfall continues in Sikkim, search for missing persons suspended

Gangtok, June 1: Sikkim reeled under relentless rain on Sunday, causing the Teesta River’s water level to surge,...
NATIONAL

DMK meet at Madurai passes key resolutions, calls for national recognition of Karunanidhi‘s legacy

Chennai, June 1 :At a high-profile General Council meeting held in Madurai, the DMK passed a series of...
NATIONAL

AIADMK announces RS candidates, no seats for allies

Chennai, June 1 : The AIADMK has officially announced the names of its candidates for the upcoming Rajya...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Lokesh-Jagan spat over errors in evaluation of SSC answer sheets

NATIONAL 0
Amaravati, June 1 : Gross errors in the evaluation...

Heavy rainfall continues in Sikkim, search for missing persons suspended

NATIONAL 0
Gangtok, June 1: Sikkim reeled under relentless rain on...

DMK meet at Madurai passes key resolutions, calls for national recognition of Karunanidhi‘s legacy

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, June 1 :At a high-profile General Council meeting...
Load more

Popular news

Lokesh-Jagan spat over errors in evaluation of SSC answer sheets

NATIONAL 0
Amaravati, June 1 : Gross errors in the evaluation...

Heavy rainfall continues in Sikkim, search for missing persons suspended

NATIONAL 0
Gangtok, June 1: Sikkim reeled under relentless rain on...

DMK meet at Madurai passes key resolutions, calls for national recognition of Karunanidhi‘s legacy

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, June 1 :At a high-profile General Council meeting...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge